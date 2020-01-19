Ottawa plans to hire trainers to prepare for the seat of the UN Security Council paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

It faces tough competition from Norway and Ireland for one of the two seats available in the June elections.

The council, which has five permanent members and ten elected non-permanent members, can authorize military action, organize peace missions and impose economic sanctions.

According to the government announcement, the training must “pay attention to thematic and national priorities that are important to Canada when preparing for a seat on the council.”

Canada has five priorities that it hopes to pursue through one seat: maintaining peace, tackling climate change, promoting economic security, promoting gender equality and strengthening multilateralism.

Global Affairs Canada plans to provide the training contract to Security Council Report, an independent, non-profit organization, unless another potential supplier indicates at the end of the month that it can meet the department’s detailed requirements.

The organization’s website says it works to promote the transparency and effectiveness of the Security Council by providing information about its activities, encouraging analysis of problems and helping incoming members.

Global Affairs spokeswoman Angela Savard said Friday that while seeking a board seat, Canada should prepare for the duties and responsibilities expected of elected members.

“This training will increase Canada’s ability to be multilaterally involved in major global security issues related to the work of the UN Security Council,” said Savard. “It will be valuable regardless of the outcome of the June vote.”

The announcement of the tender indicates that the sessions will teach Canadian officials about the mandate, dynamics, working methods, resources and powers of the council, including the use of force, sanctions and fact-finding missions.

They will also delve into council relations with other international and regional organizations, drafting and negotiating decisions, considerations about peacekeeping operations, recent council actions on various issues, and the positions and interests of members.

“Canada is very committed to working with our international partners and has taken every opportunity to discuss how we can build a more peaceful, inclusive and sustainable world together,” says a comment on the council’s bid last month for minister of Foreign Affairs of Franco was prepared – Philippe Champagne.

By the end of October, the Canada campaign to win a seat had spent just under $ 2 million on operational expenses. That does not include the salaries of 13 full-time employees assigned to work on the campaign in 2019-20.

“A campaign for a non-permanent seat at the UN requires time and resources,” says the note for Champagne. “Canada is running a fiscally responsible campaign with which we can strengthen our diplomatic ties in the process and achieve other priorities.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked former Prime Minister Joe Clark and former Prime Minister of Quebec Jean Charest to serve as special envoys for Canada’s candidacy.

They both traveled to a number of countries to discuss shared priorities and to help promote Canada’s bid, the note says.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 17, 2020.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press