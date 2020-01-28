Ottawa pharmacies say they were sold out of surgical masks because concerns about the corona virus have increased, especially among travelers.

Stores that sell paint supplies also report that even masks are becoming scarce.

Ryan Jarratt, pharmacist and owner of Respect Rx in Bells Corners, said he no longer had face masks on Friday night. Most people who bought them were travelers.

“Everything just disappeared on Thursday and Friday,” said Jarratt, who usually orders a supply of face masks for customers who ask for it during the flu season.

“I think people just wanted to take precautions before traveling.”

He tried to order again, but one warehouse said the product would not be available until 17 February. Another company would take his order, but had no date for availability.

“I am usually able to get them within a week or a few days,” Jarratt said, noting that the cost of face masks sold on Amazon has risen last weekend.

According to the US National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the N95 respirator is the most common of the seven types of particle-filtered face masks. These filter at least 95 percent of the air particles, but are not resistant to oil.

As of Monday morning, Flu Armor, a US-based supplier of anti-flu equipment, had eight different types of face masks and four different types of N95 respirators in stock, but warned that “due to the corona virus outbreak and high demand, product availability is limited. Allow 24 to 48 hours for shipment. “

Meanwhile, stores selling paint supplies have also noticed an increase in demand for N95 masks.

Johnny Giannetti, owner of Preston Hardware, said he still had masks from painters and ordered them again, but it’s hard to get inventory. “I’m coming, but they don’t know for sure how much they can assign to me.”

At Hampton Paints, Mike Fenton said that masks are usually used to prevent dust particles from being inhaled.

“I had a lot the whole weekend. And now I am sold out. “

On its website, Flu Armor said that not all N95 masks are equal and that the N95 masks for medical use have passed rigorous fluid resistance tests. “This is generally considered crucial because viruses are transmitted in the air as droplets of liquid.”

However, according to Ottawa Public Health, surgical masks are not recommended for the protection of people who are not sick outside of healthcare, such as the general public.

“In health care institutions, personal protective equipment is used, including face masks, because of the close contact with people who are sick. The type of personal protective equipment that is used depends on the situation. “

In the case of N95 respirators, a good fit test and training is required. “There are risks of using personal protective equipment without proper training,” said an Ottawa Public Health spokeswoman in response to questions from this newspaper.

For people with symptoms such as coughing or sneezing, covering the face can reduce the spread to others, Ottawa Public Health said.

“Surgical masks can have some advantage in reducing the spread of infections while wearing during a disease, especially when looking for healthcare, such as waiting rooms at doctors. However, we do not specifically recommend that members of the public purchase masks. “

Ottawa Public Health recommends that people wash their hands with soap and water or use a hand sanitizer; cover their cough and sneeze with a tissue or an arm, not a hand, and stay at home if you are sick. Those who are sick with respiratory illness and need to visit a caregiver should call ahead or notify the caregiver upon arrival and wear a mask while waiting to be seen.

Currently, only those who fall ill within 14 days of a visit to Wuhan, China, or have been in close contact with someone with an airway condition who has been to Wuhan (within 14 days prior to the onset of their illness) are considered a risk to coronavirus infection, according to Ottawa Public Health.

