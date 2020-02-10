Ottawa paramedics are given new powers to treat palliative patients at home

The Ottawa paramedics have waited more than 32,000 hours to discharge patients to new rooms in the first seven months of 2019, a new report says.

From April onwards, paramedics from Ottawa can treat palliative care patients at home instead of taking them to first aid for pain relief and symptom treatment, the citizen has learned.

The one-year pilot project is part of the provincial government’s efforts to keep people away from busy hospitals and their homes if possible. It was to be announced Monday in Ottawa by Health Minister Ontario, Christine Elliott.

“By offering patients with palliative care and their families more options to be treated at home or in the community, we are improving patients’ access to the right care in the right place, an important pillar of our comprehensive health care plan walk, “Elliott said. “This new innovative healthcare model helps reduce unnecessary hospital visits to busy emergency departments.”

The pilot is one of a number focused on reducing gait medication and creating new treatment options. The program also addresses a number of ongoing issues within the health system and with individual patients.

Hospitals in Ottawa, like many in the province, always work close to or overcapacity. This means that emergency rooms are often overcrowded because hospital beds are fully occupied and patients are waiting for admission. As a result, some hospitals are forced to cancel elective surgery to release hospital beds.

In the Ottawa hospital in recent years, crowds have led paramedics to often wait for patients to be admitted, thereby removing ambulances from the road. During the first eight months of 2019, no ambulances were available for a total of five days because paramedics insisted on calls or waiting to discharge patients in the hospital, according to a City of Ottawa report. That situation has continued, say city officials.

The pilot project would put some pressure on the emergency departments of the hospital. Pursuant to provincial legislation, paramedics are required to take palliative care patients with pain or symptom relief who call 911 to an emergency department for treatment.

The pilot offers eligible patients the option of being treated at home after they have called 911. The Ambulance Act and the Health Insurance Act of the province will be amended to make the change possible.

Ottawa paramedics will receive special training to assess the condition of the patient upon arrival. They can administer medication for pain relief, shortness of breath, hallucinations, agitation, nausea, vomiting, and overloaded breathing.

Paramedics then send a referral back to the patient’s palliative team for follow-up.

The pilot project will also cover the fact that most palliative patients in Ontario cannot die at home.

According to a 2018 study by the Institute for Clinical Evaluation Sciences, the majority of Ontario residents would rather die at home, but nearly 70 percent died in hospitals or long-term care institutions. Lack of support to stay home was a factor.

The province is planning other pilot projects involving paramedics that enable them to take certain patients to psychiatric treatment or addiction crisis centers rather than to the emergency room of hospitals.

There are some models in the region in which paramedics offer non-traditional services.

Since 2015, Ottawa paramedics have been able to lead vulnerable homeless patients directly to the Shepherds of Good Hope rather than to a hospital. And in Renfrew County, community paramedics provide primary care to a few complex patients at home, including palliative patients.

Elliott said in a statement that the new healthcare model will ensure that palliative care patients “get the right help, dignity and respect they deserve”.

The pilot project is part of the province’s commitment to provide ‘right care in the right place’.

