Ottawa meets Philadelphia and aim for fourth consecutive home win – Ottawa

Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) against Ottawa Senators (15-18-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. European summer time

UNDERLINE: Ottawa welcomes Philadelphia to extend the series of three home wins.

The senators are 11-11-2 in conference matchups. Ottawa ranks sixth in the league with an average of 9.7 penalty minutes per game. Mark Borowiecki leads the team, which plays a total of 40 minutes.

The flyers are 14-4-3 in conference matchups. Philadelphia has scored 23 Powerplay goals, taking 19.7% of the chances.

At their last meeting on December 7th, Philadelphia won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMER: Anthony Duclair leads the senators with 28 points, scored 20 goals and recorded eight assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has scored 8 points for Ottawa in their last 10 games.

Travis Konecny ​​leads the flyers with 21 assists and has collected 32 points. Sean Couturier has scored two goals and eight assists for Philadelphia in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes, while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.913.

Senators: 4: 4: 2, an average of 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes, while giving up 3.5 goals per game with 0.891 percent savings.

INJURIES: Senators: Anders Nilsson: Day after day (illness).

Flyer: Travis Konecny: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

