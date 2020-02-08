Ottawa man in quarantine holds up courage in Trenton

Kai Huang and his mother, Yi, are currently in quarantine with CFB Trenton.

. /.

On the second of his 14 days in quarantine, Kai Huang of Ottawa felt healthy and better rested after the long flight from China – and was actually grateful that he is going through this process.

“It’s much better than (Friday). We felt very exhausted and very tense, “Huang said Saturday after we had flown home. “It’s almost like an escape to here.”

Kai Huang and his mother, Yi Huang, were among 176 Canadians who flew back from China and are now housed in Yukon Lodge, a motel on the grounds of CFB Trenton.

Kai Huang is a software developer at the RCMP in Ottawa and lives in the Stonebridge neighborhood of Barrhaven. He had been to China to help his mother sell her house in preparation for the move to Canada.

A member of the Canadian Forces faces the Yukon Lodge while Canadian Trces Base Trenton prepares for the arrival of Canadians evacuated from China due to the outbreak of the new corona virus on February 6, 2020.

ALEX FILIPE /

REUTERS

He and his mother were first on an American flight – 12 hours from Wuhan to Vancouver – and then another five and a half hours in the air to Trenton, all waiting on top for airports.

On Friday, the World Health Organization said there had been 34,886 infections of the new corona virus worldwide, most in China. 723 people were killed, all but one in China.

Canadians who flew back during the evacuation are held alone or in family groups in Trenton. The Huangs share a room because Yi Huang doesn’t speak English.

The room has beds, an attached bathroom, furniture, cupboards, TV and a microwave and a fridge with some food.

“We can talk to other people, but not personally,” he said. “It’s by phone or we use WeChat a lot.” The app makes video calls such as Skype or FaceTime possible.

“We can go outside for fresh air,” although travelers are advised not to gather in groups or approach each other. There is a fence around the site and they should stay inside that fence, but he said he enjoyed the sunny weather and the chance of fresh air.

Canadians who had been evacuated from China due to an outbreak of the new corona virus from China, arrive in a hangar after flying a second aircraft at Canadian Forces Base Trenton on February 7, 2020.

EDWARD WANG /

via REUTERS

Usually the people in quarantine have positive feelings about it, he said.

“Most people find it very necessary. My opinion is the same. It is necessary for 14 days. Some people feel, “I have no symptoms, so I should go home,” but I think this is very necessary. It protects ourselves and also protects the rest of the Canadians. “

Canadians who had left Wuhan on an American aircraft and then transferred to another aircraft in Vancouver, arrive in Canadian Forces Base Trenton on February 7, 2020.

CARLOS OSORIO /

REUTERS

He also answers questions from the wider Chinese community. “They have many questions.”

“The food is typical western food, such as a sub sandwich, fruit, juice,” along with “staple food such as chicken, beef, carrots and also some beans.”

We asked how he likes it. There was a break.

“It’s fine for different meals, but it’s too long for 14 days,” he said laughing. But he doesn’t want to bother the staff by asking for Chinese food.

“So we understand. This is a very beautiful place and people do their best. “

Flight attendants wearing protective clothing and masks serve snacks to Canadians who had been evacuated from China due to the outbreak of a new corona virus on an American charter plane.

EDWARD WANG /

via REUTERS

The staff consists partly of people from the Red Cross and there are also employees of the Public Health Agency of Canada who monitor the health of everyone.

“My health is good,” he said. He is convinced that he does not have the corona virus.

Huang said his wife, Bingli Lin, “is very happy to hear that we have arrived here safely and that we have a comfortable room, and finally, just 13 days waiting, we can meet.”

The couple has a daughter, one year and eight months, who cries when she goes to daycare. They look forward to the time that Yi can help take care of the child at home.

For now, they continue to call the Yukon Lodge home. The whole thing is a totally strange way to live.

“It’s a unique experience,” said Kai. “I have never heard of it outside of China or within China.”

Huang insisted on repeating his gratitude to this country.

“We very much appreciate the Canadian government taking care of us. Even in this critical situation in China, Canada has never forgotten us,” he said. “We also appreciate the people of Ottawa who support us.”

He said the Canadian government has ensured that they could handle “even the smallest things,” such as how they could plan their final trip to Ottawa when the time comes.

“I think this is very good.”

