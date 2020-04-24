Ottawa law enforcement spend tribute to Nova Scotia victims in advance of digital vigil Friday

Write-up articles

Just right after Canada noticed a second of silence for the victims of the Nova Scotia shooting, the Ottawa Law enforcement Services produced a video clip tribute, stating its members’ “hearts attain out to the family members and pals of the 22 victims of this tragic and senseless act.”

Addressing RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, Chief Peter Sloly reported the Ottawa Law enforcement Support family stands with the RCMP loved ones, slain Const. Heidi Stevenson’s household, Const. Chad Morrison and his family as he recovers from injuries, and “with all households who have been impacted by these tragic events in Nova Scotia.

Ottawa police pay tribute to Nova Scotia victims ahead of virtual vigil Friday

“God bless you.”

The video includes tributes and closing salutes from OPS units and platoons.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will be amid these paying out tribute with Nova Scotia Remembers, a virtual vigil for the victims of the shooting on Friday at 7 p.m. ADT/6 p.m. EDT.

“The vigil will give viewers with an opportunity to stand in solidarity with Nova Scotians, who have revealed amazing resilience in the facial area of this horrific tragedy that has devastated their local community,” Rideau Corridor mentioned in a statement.