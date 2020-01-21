A “Buy Canadian” advertising campaign, focusing on local food and the national agricultural system, will be rolled out in the coming months, the federal government said Tuesday.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada have officially started looking for bids for a company to design and execute the millions of dollars campaign earlier this week, according to a document on the department’s website.

Minister of Agriculture, Marie-Claude Bibeau, has since issued a statement confirming the overall purpose of the campaign, which is expected to be rolled out this summer.

“We are investing $ 25 million in the” Buy Canadian “campaign to build consumer confidence and pride in Canada’s food producers and to emphasize the benefits of their products,” Bibeau said. “Consumers in Canada can be immensely proud of Canadian producers, who continue to innovate to meet the growing demand for food, while finding solutions to challenges such as environmental sustainability.”

The request for proposals, which allows interested companies to submit a pitch until February 18, indicates that the government is committed to a five-year “social marketing” campaign to give Canadians a better understanding of the agricultural system of the country and to inform them about what Canadian food is. The successful bidder will be hired for a year ending in March, with the option to extend the contract for another three years.

The document contains short and long term objectives for the project, with the first priority being to raise awareness of standards and practices in the Canadian agricultural sector. The intermediate goal includes making it easier for Canadians to identify domestic products, leading to the ultimate goal of encouraging residents to seek and identify more food, seafood and agro-food products while shopping.

The government proposes to spend between $ 1.5 million and $ 4 million a year on media advertisements for the campaign, which will use digital platforms as the primary means of communication.

“The campaign must tell the story of the agri-food sector in Canada and reach the public on an emotional level to bring pride and confidence in the food systems of the country,” the document states, emphasizing that special efforts must be made to maintain historical contact with “underrepresented groups” such as women, seniors, native Canadians and official language minorities.

The request for a proposal indicates that the successful bidder must take into account provincial efforts to promote its own new, local offer, but does not provide specific guidelines.

That potential conflict is one of the many reasons why at least one sector observer views the government campaign with skepticism.

Sylvain Charlebois, senior director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, said that discussions about food have always been complex due to a fundamental tension between the two ministries with a stake in the issue.

Although Health Canada focuses on nutrition through efforts such as the recently updated Canada’s Food Guide, Charlebois said that Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has traditionally focused more on economic development and sector growth.

As a result, he said, conversations about Canadian food are often focused on health benefits or financial costs, but rarely include them both.

The request for a proposal seems to be acknowledged so much and notes that “costs and nutritional value still score higher in consumer decision-making” before setting out its vision for the “Buy Canadian” campaign.

Charlebois also said that several provincial governments have made successful promotional efforts for decades, citing Foodland Ontario and Canada’s Food Island of Prince Edward Island as remarkable examples.

“There is an inheritance there that must be recognized,” he said. “Provinces have been doing this for a long time, so if the FBI comes into play to promote local food, this can suddenly cause confusion.”

But Charlebois also provides for other complications, including a failure to clearly define what Canadian food really means.

He said that the request for a proposal does not state whether Canadian food processing companies will be involved in the effort, and notes that such facilities also make a significant contribution to the domestic economy.

The Bibeau office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether provincial collaboration or processing processes will be part of the campaign.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press