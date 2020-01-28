Ottawa is organizing a new international film festival in March

Move over, TIFF. Ottawa gets its own international film festival.

Organized by the Canadian Film Institute, the inaugural edition of the Ottawa International Film Festival, or IFFO for short, will take place from March 25-29 at the Ottawa Art Gallery and other downtown locations.

“Ottawa is a great city for film visitors,” said CFI director Tom McSorley in an interview, citing the popularity of other film festivals that the institute is organizing. The non-profit charitable organization also manages the long-running Ottawa International Animation Festival, as well as the Latin American Film Festival of Ottawa, the African Film Festival and the European Union Film Festival.

“The number of people going to movies and going to our festivals and supporting us is impressive considering the size of the city that we are. There is a real hunger for international cinema, “he said.” I think Ottawa is ready for an event like this. ”

McSorley also pointed to the all-but-forgotten history of film production in the country’s capital. “Ottawa has been the center of film production in Canada for 35 or 40 years from the 1920s to around 1956, and people tend to overlook that. We are going to build a celebration of the Ottawa film heritage at the festival with a few archive screenings of films produced here. ”

Moreover, the current level of film production activity in the city has never been so high, added Bruce Harvey, the film commissioner of Ottawa. The new $ 40 million soundstage being built at the Nepean Sportsplex is also expected to create another 500 jobs.

The new festival will feature the Ottawa premiere of about 20 award-winning films, a handful of which were announced Tuesday. The provisional announcement includes Canadian works such as Guest of Honor by Atom Egoyan, Docking by Trevor Anderson and The Twentieth Century, Matthew Rankin’s quirky biopic about the deceased Canadian Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King.

Both Egoyan and Rankin will be present at the festival.

International titles that are shown include About Endlessness by Swedish director Roy Andersson, who won the best director at the Venice Film Festival, and Dolce Fine Giomate by the Polish Jacek Borcuch and with Krystyna Janda, who won a special jury prize for acting at Sundance .

The new event is supported with more than $ 107,000 in funding from the Ontario government. Up to 10,000 people are expected to be present, and there will be a robust program of professional development and networking.

“Make no mistake, the cultural industries in this province will take the lead in the new economy,” said Lisa MacLeod, MPP for Nepean and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. She said that Ontario’s cultural industries contribute an estimated $ 71 billion to economic activity. “The creative industry is where it is,” she added.

[email protected]

ALSO

Tickets for the Ottawa show in Justin Bieber will be on sale from 14 February

The popularity of Ottawa’s Chinese food is at a high point – and options have never been so diverse

Review: The Wizard of Oz shines with tight stagecraft and joyful dances