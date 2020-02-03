Ottawa gives an update on the coronavirus reaction at 12.00

OTTAWA – The federal government today has to provide an update on Canada’s response to the new corona virus, while an aircraft prepares to evacuate hundreds of Canadians from the sealed Chinese city of Wuhan.

The lower house health committee will also receive a briefing this afternoon and health officials are likely to be grilled on a plan to place evacuated people in quarantine on a military base in Ontario.

Canada is still waiting for final approval for the evacuation of the Chinese authorities, so there is no timeline for when the chartered aircraft arrives at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

Everyone on board, including personnel and flight crew, remains on base for 14 days for further medical assessment and observation to ensure that no one has contracted the disease.

There are now 325 Canadians asking for help to return to Canada from Wuhan under quarantine because it is at the epicenter of the virus.

About 361 people died from the disease while 17,205 were infected, including four in Canada.

An Ontario father of a 15-month-old Canadian girl in Wuhan with her grandparents said his family could make some difficult decisions during the flight.

Richard Fabic’s daughter, Chloe, has Canadian nationality, but her grandparents live permanently in Canada.

Fabic said that China will only allow Canadian citizens to leave. Chloe traveling alone is “not an option we like,” he said.

“It is not a very tasty option for us to have a stranger take care of a possible 14-hour flight for our child,” he said in an interview from his home in Mississauga.

Fabic’s wife accepted a job in Victoria last year, and the couple decided that while they were traveling and moving to British Columbia, Chloe could spend time with her grandparents and cousins ​​in China.

Fabic said he had been in contact with the Canadian authorities about bringing Chloe back.

Last week he received a phone call from the Canadian government asking for information such as who would run the family in China, what route they would take, and details about Chloe’s grandparents, he said.

“I asked,” Does this confirm that she will be on the plane? “They said,” No, “he said.” Until I get a hard no, I remain positive. It is all up to the Chinese government. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 3, 2020

– With files from Hina Alam in Vancouver.

The Canadian press