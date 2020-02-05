Ottawa English elementary students can cancel the class for another two days next week as teachers announce new strikes

Teachers from the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association pick up along Merivale Road in Ottawa as part of a one-day provincial strike. 4 February 2020. Errol McGihon / Postmedia

Errol McGihon / Postmedia

About 50,000 public English elementary school pupils in Ottawa will leave school two days this week and possibly two more days next week when the teachers’ union escalates the strike action.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announced on Tuesday evening that its members will again organize rotating strikes from 10 to 14 February if no contract deal is concluded with the provincial government. They are planning a county-wide strike on 11 February, as well as rotating strikes that hit boards on different days.

On the Ottawa-Carleton District school board, ETFO strikes close primary schools this Wednesday and Thursday. If the strikes continue next week, the lessons for children in kindergarten to class 8 will also be canceled on 11 and 13 February.

Teachers will not accept the “government’s deep cuts in public education,” ETFO President Sam Hammond said in a statement.

“From the perspective of ETFO, fair contract negotiations should include: appropriate financing for special education; a strategy to tackle classroom violence; maintenance of our internationally recognized kindergarten program; and fair recruitment practices. “

In a tweet, Hammond accused the government of “deliberately creating chaos in our education system.”

Four educational associations are now involved in work actions, from work delays to strikes. On Tuesday there were strikes by three of the unions, including a strike throughout the province by teachers at Anglo-Catholic schools.

That strike closed primary schools and canceled classes for about 40,000 primary school students and high school students at the Catholic School Board of Ottawa. Teachers picked at different schools and the offices of local conservative MPPs. That union has not announced any plans for strikes next week.

Negotiations with ETFO failed last Friday. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said at the time that he had agreed to one of the most important demands of the union: a written guarantee that no changes would be made to the kindergarten for the entire day.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Hammond disputed that he said government negotiators “did not sign a commitment letter to maintain the kindergarten model.”

A deal was closed on Friday, but “late in the day, government negotiators changed course and submitted impossible options that they knew ETFO could not accept,” he said.

Lecce issued a statement on Tuesday stating that the government had “made reasonable proposals at the negotiating table, including a commitment to go to kindergarten all day long, and it is very disappointing that parents still see escalation at the expense of our students to claim a higher reimbursement, including more generous pension plans.

We are convinced that students should be in class and we remain ready to negotiate and reach a deal that students of Ontario deserve. “

[email protected]

twitter.com/JacquieAMiller