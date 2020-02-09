Ottawa councilors are furious about LRT maintenance payments to Rideau Transit Group

The news that the city of Ottawa has paid $ 4.5 million to Rideau Transit Management after previously saying that all monthly payments were withheld has fueled gasoline over smoldering public resentment over the troubled light rail system.

The city said at the beginning of November that it withheld payments until RTM improved the service on the light rail – causing trains to fail again on both Saturday and Sunday during a cold Winterlude weekend.

But city officials confirmed a CBC report that the city made one payment of $ 4.5 million in September because its contract only allows cancellation of payments from October.

That was news for many in the city council and for transit riders, who were vocal on Twitter.

City manager Steve Kanellakos issued a statement clarifying that transit boss John Manconi had told some reporters about the payment in a scrum, but only in December. Manconi said at the time: “So the concession has just begun. They are not going to get October. They are not going to get November. And now we are in December. They had a payment because I believe before the end of September, that’s the way the payment mechanism works and then you adjust from that moment. “

However, the council members said that they had not yet known anything about early payment.

“What we have been told is that we have withheld payments from RTM,” Coun said. Carol Anne Meehan from Gloucester-South Nepean. “Why didn’t they tell us? Why didn’t Manconi say we wanted to hold back, but the contract says we have to pay this in September?

“It’s staggering. I’m frustrated and many of us are frustrated.”

The council members talked about the news on Saturday, she said. “We are all:” What do we do? What are we doing?’ “

The final city declaration did not make Meehan happier.

“Yes, (I) read the memo,” she wrote in an email. “They want it to be clear as mud. ‘Gosh, nobody’s to blame here. Sorry if you have not heard or misunderstood the answer. “She called the explanation” thin and unacceptable and suitable for the course for the entire contract. “

Meehan and Capital Coun. Shawn Menard has a motion on Wednesday to ask the council for an external audit of how the LRT contracts were handled.

“They don’t have the right answer,” Meehan said. “You know that movie where (someone says)” You can’t handle the truth? “That is exactly what we get here in the council:” You cannot handle the truth. We have written the procurement rules so that we can keep you out of this. “”

“This has damaged the confidence that many councilors have in our senior managers.”

“We seem to be getting something new every week.”

Menard accused city officials of ‘half truths and evasion’.

Finally, and most importantly, the leadership in the city must realize that change is needed. Closing rows and continuing to have half truths and evasion will only make this problem worse. Time to wake up and demand change.

Sarah Wright-Gilbert, Commissioner for Transit of Citizens, was also surprised by news of the payment and upset, even after the explanation of the city.

“This latest disclosure regarding payment to RTM is further proof that the city of Ottawa and OC Transpo are struggling with transparency,” she wrote. “Public confidence in OC Transpo and the city of Ottawa is always low and using semantics such as” no lies were told, you were just not fully informed “, you do little to restore the lost confidence.

“As soon as OCTs became aware that they were contractually obliged to pay for the month of September, the media and the Transit Commission should have received clarifications.”

She added on Twitter that “what the memo does not tell us is why we were not told about this contractually obligatory payment once it was made. The message from the city was always ‘we don’t pay RTM a cent’, which, as we now know, was not true. “

At least two councilors – Scott Moffatt and Jeff Leiper – have posted the full Kanellakos statement on Twitter.

Moffatt said it “confirms that no one lied,” but the city should have communicated better.

True, but there are two separate problems here. Being lied to is a much more serious allegation than not being fully informed. Being fully informed probably means meticulous details, but is probably necessary at the moment. More importantly, the memo confirms that nobody lied.

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney tweeted that the municipality must act, otherwise it would be “intentional neglect”:

I have been thinking about this all day and am troubled by this latest disclosure of misinformation and the omission of information / facts to the Council and the public. Now doing nothing on the part of the Council can be considered as intentional neglect. https://t.co/36YObBUcyM

This newspaper asked mayor Jim Watson, communications officer, if the mayor was aware of the payment and what had to be done to keep the municipality informed. We were told: “Mayor Watson is currently unavailable, but I invite you to read the city manager’s memo and shed light on the situation.”

Transit drivers were also upset.

I now lean towards guillotine.

In the meantime, the LRT service was disrupted and replaced by R1 buses on Saturday morning. On Sunday morning there were also delays, unidentified by OC Transpo, but drivers said a train was stuck in Parliament or Rideau. Transpo announced a return to full service mid-morning.

Para Transpo was also disturbed.

Please note that some Para Transpo journeys are currently delayed. We are working to get back on schedule as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper said that he and others on the board are not satisfied with the flow of information and that he must rely on reporters who “request information freedom” to “stop”.

“I think councilors want to confirm their understanding of what happened,” he said Sunday.

“The memo issued by the city is still pretty close. So I know that I have at least asked sharper questions from employees to help me understand what happened. “

The city must decide “how to get more transparency so that we are no longer in this boat.”

“The council members I have spoken with, as well as the public, have put staff at their public word at various meetings to assume that we have not paid any maintenance costs. We need to find a mechanism that we understand every month while the crisis is going, for which we pay RTM.

“Confidence issues, whether justified or not, are now significant and I believe that any potential red flag should be tackled frontally, transparently and clearly.”

