Teachers were at the picket at Catholic schools on Tuesday.

Catholic teachers were on the picket lines on Tuesday morning when a one-day strike closed all schools at the Catholic School Board of Ottawa.

The strike by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association canceled classes for thousands of students throughout the province.

Education unions plan rotating strikes throughout the week unless there is a breakthrough in contract negotiations with the provincial conservative government.

The teachers of the Catholic School of Ottawa set up picket lines on Tuesday morning in a handful of schools and the offices of MPPs and the school board.

Four educational unions, representing more than 200,000 employees on the provincial school boards, carry out work actions, from strikes to work delays.

Public elementary teachers conducted a one-day strike on the school board of Ottawa-Carleton District on Monday, closing schools.

No strikes are currently planned to hit schools in the Ottawa area this week.

Also on Tuesday, the trade union representing English public secondary teachers and support staff is organizing a strike that has closed schools on the Renfrew District School Board and several other districts in the province. That union said it will stop further strikes until after high school students have taken the first semester.

At the Catholic School Board of Ottawa, students are scheduled to write exams from January 23 to 29. Exams will not be affected by Tuesday’s strike, a board spokesperson said.

The trade union representing Catholic teachers says it fights against larger classes and mandatory online courses for high school students; for more support for students with special needs; a guarantee that the entire kindergarten program will not be changed and an increase in the cost of living.

The province has offered the education unions an annual increase of one percent, the maximum that has been allowed for wage limit legislation approved by officials last fall.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has criticized trade unions for strike strikes and said they only hurt students.

