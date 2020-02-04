Ottawa businessman tells unbelieving judge that he has burned $ 1 million in cash to hold it to his ex-wife

Bruce McConville would rather burn his own money than give it to his ex-wife, and an unbelieving Supreme Court judge would give him 30 days in jail to reconsider his claim.

The 55-year-old businessman and failed mayor of Ottawa sold real estate and businesses behind her back, then withdrew the $ 1 million and, he claims, burned the money in two bonfires: $ 743,000 last September 23 and $ 296,000 on December 15.

McConville has long issued a court order to make a statement about his finances, especially where the money from the secret sales went. Because his financial affairs remain a mystery, the court has not been able to find out what he owes in support of children and spouses. As a result, he has not paid either.

McConville also challenged a court order not to sell his property because there was a fear that he would try to keep the proceeds out of reach of the court. McConville actually sold some assets to his former accountant.

And he also has an order from the Superior Court to pay the court $ 300,000 as security defies.

McConville’s statement that he set fire to the missing million was unveiled last week during a contemptuous motion for Kevin Phillips, the highest court.

McConville told Phillips that he had withdrawn a total of $ 1,050,000 through no fewer than 25 withdrawals from six bank accounts – and had the receipts to substantiate his claim – but no longer had the money.

“So where is the money now? Phillips was busy.

“I destroyed it,” McConville replied.

“You’ve lost me. What do you mean?” The judge asked.

McConville walked around and spoke about concerns about a relationship with a daughter.

‘Can I support you a little? If you say you destroyed it, what do you mean? “The judge asked.

“I burned it,” McConville said.

“How much are you doing?” Asked the judge.

“A total of about one million and thirty-nine thousand dollars,” McConville said. (McConville later said he burned a total of $ 1,050,000.)

“How is it worth destroying more than a million dollars for your child?”, The judge asked.

McConville admitted that he did not film the bonfires of cash, had no witnesses, and did not record it in any way.

“Do you understand that it is hard to believe?” Justice Phillips said to the court.

“Yes, I do,” McConville agreed.

McConville said he had burned it out of frustration with the divorce proceedings.

“It’s not something I’d normally do,” McConville said. “I am not a person who is extremely materialistic. A little goes a long way. I’ve always been economical. That is why my company lasted 31 years. “

Phillips did not buy his story and on January 28 it was “crystal clear” that McConville “very clearly and intentionally wants to thwart the court and the proper administration of justice.”

Phillips told McConville that if he doesn’t tell the truth in future court records, he will have “criminal consequences” making his 30-day prison term at Innes Road “like a walk in the park.”

Before McConville was escorted out of court with handcuffs, the judge added: “You make a mockery of this court and its trial, something that I will not allow … You intentionally act intentionally and intentionally frustrate the right administration.

“More specifically, I find what you have done morally reprehensible because what you claim to have intentionally and directly undermined the interests of your children,” said Phillips.

The judge then reminded McConville that, like all parents, he had a duty to care for his children. Instead, “you started harming the future of your children by deliberately destroying the financial resources with which you had to look after their best interests.”

The judge said he had to send McConville to prison to send a clear message that court orders should be executed. After serving his 30-day jail term, McConville faces severe financial fines for every day he fails to comply with court orders to file a full and fair account of his financial affairs, and especially where the $ 1 million went in cash.

The judge imposed a fine of $ 2,000 per day that had to be paid directly to his ex-wife. That is $ 14,000 a week for a man who has long hidden his financial affairs in court and his ex-wife.

The judge told McConville that the fines would be independent of future support for children and spouses.

Phillips warned: “It is therefore quite possible that your remaining assets, equity in the home and RRSPs, etc. will be entirely in the hands of (ex-wife). If that is the result that you are trying to achieve, then it is. But you can’t keep your nose on the field like you did. “

The judge told the court that he didn’t think McConville had set anything on fire, let alone $ 1 million in cash. “I don’t believe you. I don’t trust you. I don’t think you’re honest,” the judge told him.

“I urge you to comply with this because that $ 2,000 a day will increase so you lose everything,” the judge told McConville.

The lawyer representing the former wife of McConville told the court that the story was just more nonsense and noted that although McConville claimed to have zero income, documents show that he has approximately $ 9,000 in spending per month.

McConville made a failed bid on a mayor platform at the last city election.

