Ottawa band wins big in Memphis

HOROJO Trio, a super group from the Ottawa music scene, took first place this weekend during the International Blues Challenge competition in Memphis, while his guitarist, J.W-Jones, was named the best guitarist of the year.

The 36th annual talent competition took place from January 28 to February. 1, with more than 260 blues acts from around the world competing for the highest honor. Touted as the world’s largest gathering of blues professionals, it is also a talent scouting and networking opportunity for the blues industry and attracts labels, agents, festival directors and promoters from different continents.

HOROJO is a relatively new band in the local scene, founded by Jones in 2018, who also has a thriving solo career as a blues artist, singer-keyboard player Jeffrey Rogers and drummer Brian Holmes. Their name is derived from the first two letters of the last name of each member.

HOROJO won the main prize in the band category of the competition. Another Ottawa act, the duo of guitarist Lucas Haneman and singer Megan Laurence, participated in the solo / duo category.

Both contenders were selected in the Road to Memphis competition, an audition process managed by the Ottawa Blues Society, which also raises money to send the actions to Memphis.

