Ottawa announces 75% revenue COVID relief for small businesses hit by the crash-19 | Regional | Pique newsmagazine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told lorem morning to help the program in Canada Exposition Sale, 75% lower rent payments for small businesses hard hit by the 19 COVID economic concentration.

The program is currently being eligible small businesses to lower income in April, May and June. In order to be eligible small business must be less than it is currently paying $ 50,000 in income, and in the last month suffered significantly under 19 COVID, economic, induced lockdown.

Details of the program and how they launched were scarce, but did confirm that the Trudeau government will be liable to 50 per cent of the rent relief, while collecting rent and other property owners care of 25 per cent. Themselves for the negotiating of the deal with one another by means of Ottawa, in the Province of, after the news, I was able to, and of the Regions, Trudeau, he added.

He also noted that Ottawa to look for similar relief larger companies; and the notice given to him, and behold another came in the next day.

Furthermore, the Ottawa Trudeau, he added, I will begin with he is in the province of the signs of the end: for it is by degrees, and the testimonies of the guidelines for reopening of procedures. INTRODUCTORY RITES ENTRANCE into the province, from the province-by- shall come to pass, Trudeau, is said to be, that the different areas of the COVID of Canada has a 19-hit in another way.

He added the leaders, and I saw what happened in places like South Korea and Japan to learn its lessons from the process to alter or to keep things open after the first wave COVID-19. He stressed that Trudeau – while Canada will hear more about the plans satisfied in the coming weeks – and the process will not be immediate, and people need to remain vigilant and not lose the progress made in Canada pandemic.

“I want to be normal to make it clear that it does not happen overnight,” he said. “It’s not like flipping through the switch.”

As previously mentioned statement has some in the affairs of be – lieved themselves: if he come of April – the lack of a small business is already too late, as many as had already been conquered in the urban areas, to give the price of the vancouver business.

It can be said of Canada in Rome, Trudeau, but the thing is moved with respect to the maintenance of the added 19-destruction of the scale of the perpetual danger COVID case of doubt and not all of them will be saved.

“We were hit especially hard to know certain things,” he said. “But I see that this is the largest business and economic impact of our lifetimes. It’s going to be extremely difficult.”

Trudeau noted that the Canadian economy is doing “very, very well” before the crisis, and the goal now is to salvage as possible, that the post-COVID.

“The flow is high – as in the winter – when the wave passes through the stop and hold COVID” he said. “But it depends on our ability to hold … the government’s ability to help people to the demonstration that there will be as many businesses as possible will be able to make out behind bounce “.

. [TagsToTranslate] The sea and the sky [T] State [T] news