Other foreign applicants appear for the fuel giant Caltex

The EG group, which was supported by TDR Capital, appeared as a potential bidder this week after Caltex declined an unsolicited offer of $ 34.50 per share from Couche-Tard in December because the offer undervalued the company.

This is because fuel retail suffered from lower refinery margins and a difficult retail environment with subdued demand from customers such as agriculture, transportation and construction. Caltex said earnings were low and said the recently proposed IPO to outsource a stake in its 250 gas stations in Australia to a listed real estate fund of $ 1.1 billion was higher for the Would release shareholders.

Caltex has offered French reveler Couche-Tard access to non-public information to submit a revised takeover bid. Another offer from the company, which operates 16,000 convenience stores worldwide, is still pending.

EG Group, Caltex’s new rights holder, has hired the Jefferies Group as a financial advisor.

The EC Group declined to comment on Wednesday.

Last year, the EG Group completed the acquisition of the Woolworths gas station network with 540 locations in Australia worth $ 1.73 billion.

The EG Group appointed former Caltex manager Mike McMenamin as Australian CEO in April.

A possible acquisition of Caltex could, if the EG Group continues with an offer, be associated with regulatory hurdles, since the merger of the Woolworths locations with more than 1900 Caltex locations is competitive.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission prevented BP, an existing retailer in Australia, from taking over the Woolworths network in 2017 due to competition concerns.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Ben Wilson said that the chances of winning bids depend on transaction value rather than regulatory risk.

“Although Caltex is the largest supplier in the fuel wholesale market … we do not expect any obvious competition concerns as Alimentation Couche-Tard is a potential new entrant,” he said.

James Byrne, an analyst at Citi, said the regulator’s competition concerns were “not necessarily a hurdle that cannot be overcome”, such as by reselling certain websites.

Based on Citi’s valuation, Byrne said Caltex needed to implement all of its profit initiatives to meet Couche-Tard’s $ 34.50 per share offer. To be upgraded by Couche-Tard or a competing bidder, Caltex would need to take other initiatives, such as approving $ 830 million in franking credit to shareholders.

“Management must be able to implement more initiatives than previously planned,” he said.

Caltex shares rose 1.08 percent, or 38 cents, to $ 35.43 in lunchtime.

Economic reporter for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

