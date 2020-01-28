Other climbers, Jerry West, respond to Bryant's shocking death

The news shook Sunday’s basketball world – Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in California.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was one of nine dead, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Bryant’s death shocked thousands of current and former NBA players, including Mountaineer star Jerry West, who served as general manager of the Lakers at the beginning of his 1996 NBA career:

Jerry West about Kobe’s death: “I want to go to bed and hope it is a bad dream. It will take me a while to get over this dream. I’m pretty good at getting over things because I understand How fragile life is But oh my god! His daughter with him. My god! “It’s not easy.”

– Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 27, 2020

Bryant played his entire career in Los Angeles and shared the word with another climber, Devin Ebanks, for three seasons:

I’m speechless! My heart hurts as a new father! Only God knows this has happened! Today was a very hard day for a lot of people! Prayers run out of Bryant family! And I would also like to thank Kobe for what he did for the basketball game and for myself. Pic.twitter.com/avlTVGIE78

– Soleil’s father (@ DevinEbanks3), January 27, 2020

Many more of Bob Huggins’ current players and youngest graduates of the program grew up and watched and admired Bryant’s career:

Many people have lost a hero today

– emmitt “doo” matthews jr. (@ pbgdoo1) January 27, 2020

💔 Grew up by shooting paper balls in trash cans and shouting “Kobe !!”. Passing by … I love you in your daughter and your whole family https://t.co/UZiqiil3tB

– john flowers (@ jflow41) January 26, 2020

More than just basketball 💔 We’ll miss you Kobe 🙏🏾😓 GiGi

– Brandon Knapper (@ KnapperBrandon) January 26, 2020