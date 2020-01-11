OT hero Kovalchuk helps Canadiens make 8-game skid with a 2-1 win over Senators | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The senators (16-22-7) came out the night before with a 3-2 shooting at the Red Wings in Detroit. Marcus Hogberg, who got his second start in the same number of nights, kept Ottawa in the game and made 23 saves.

Trailing 1-0, the Senators finally managed to beat Price at 13:32 of the third period on a broken game. Anthony Duclair got into the gamble and couldn’t get a shot before a loose puck was accidentally diverted into the net by Matthew Peca from Montreal, who made his return to the line-up after missing the last 14 games. Drake Batherson, who was the last senator to touch the puck, was awarded the goal.

The Canadiens had a great opportunity to regain the lead a few minutes later, but Nate Thompson missed a wide open net.

Both goalkeepers were at their best in the second and made some big stops.

Hogberg saved a lot on Artturi Lehkonen halfway through the period, while Price saved a lot on Chris Tierney when he only broke with Ottawa shorthanded. The senators swarmed in the last minute of the period, but couldn’t find a way to beat Price.

Shots were 8-8 in the opening period, but the Canadiens had better chances and were eventually able to beat Hogberg when Suzuki opened the score at the power play midway through the opening period with his ninth.

Comments: Mark Borowiecki of Ottawa missed his second consecutive game due to the flu. The Canadiens were without Brendan Gallagher because he had a headache after Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Edmonton. Prior to Thursday’s loss, Gallagher had missed four consecutive games due to a concussion. Ben Chiarot missed his second consecutive match due to an injury to the lower body.

January 11, 2020

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press