Osoyoos, BC, shows footage from pub security cameras after a brutal attack

Warning: This story contains graphic content that may be distracting to some readers. Discretion is recommended.

A South Okanagan man is recovering from a brutal attack that took place earlier this month. Police say a bottle of wine was used in the beatings.

Kyle Bourdon from Osoyoos was attacked on the night of December 14, and video surveillance of a pub shows the 31-year-old stumbling into the facility, bleeding heavily, and asking for help.

According to the police, Bourdon was hit in the head with a bottle of wine. However, a family member added that Bourdon was also stabbed and stripped of his jacket, along with $ 300 in cash, a gold necklace, and a cell phone.

The family member said that 31-year-old Bourdon was in the hospital for six days and needed 30 clips on his head. He was lucky that he was not killed.

Immediately after the attack, Bourdon stumbled into a pub shirtless and with blood over his torso and asked for help.

Police and medics arrived four minutes later.

Bourdon is from Kingston, Ontario and lived with his uncle before he recently found his own place.

In a press release dated December 24, Osoyoo's RCMP said Bourdon had made contacts with three other men and a woman in a pub, but had left the facility alone.

He was attacked shortly after his departure. A suspect was identified as a 22-year-old man from Peachland.

Kyle Bourdon receives help after a nightly attack in Osoyoos on December 14th.

submitted

"We are confident that this was an isolated case between the parties and that there is no danger to the public," said RCMP-Sgt. Jason Bayda in this press release.

"Our officials have made good progress in this investigation, and I believe that the arrest of one man is imminent. However, we ask for public support in identifying the second man involved. "

In an interview with Global News, Sage pub owner Allan Redekopp said Bourdon was in the pub earlier that night.

"When Kyle stumbled back into the pub, a woman screamed from the pool tables when she saw him through the glass," said Redekopp.

"He wasn't wearing a shirt … visibly hurt, blood covers everything. It looked like he was wearing a mask, to be honest, when he went through the front door. "

Redekopp said that when they realized what had happened, the staff put pressure on his wounds while calling for help.

"I have never seen blood in my whole life," said Redekopp, adding that he was proud of the actions of his employees. "I've seen a lot of fights, I've seen car accidents, I've seen a lot of things. I've never seen anything worse than what happened.

"Nobody ever deserved what happened to this young man in any form."

Redekopp added: "Honestly, if he hadn't made it here … his clothes were taken off, he stumbled, it was a very cold night and he was sure to lose a lot of blood.

"Thank God he made it here, because who knows where we're going to have this conversation."

