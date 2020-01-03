Oslo only suffered a car-related death in 2019

Loading...

Electric cars are charged on a street in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, on April 30, 2019. Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Getty Images)

It seems impossible for someone living in the United States, but Norway has done it. The speed limit laws and the reduction of the presence of cars in the city center and in the downtown areas have resulted in a very aggressive and downward trend in traffic-related deaths in the capital of the Nordic country. There was only one traffic related death in Oslo in all of 2019. Incredible.

No children died in traffic in Norway last year, the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reported. Anders Hartmann, who works as an advisor in the department of environment and transport of the Oslo municipal authority, also tweeted that there were no deaths of pedestrians or cyclists.

The only person who died last year, according to Aftenposten, was a man whose car crashed into a fence in June.

This sharp decline is due to the fact that Oslo largely regulates the places where people can drive and has established strict speed limits. The city is also very friendly with cycling and walking.

Communications advisor Christoffer Solstad Steen at Trygg Trafikk, the Norwegian Road Safety Council, told the media:

“The risk of accidents between motorists and cyclists has been reduced. The more you separate the different groups of roads, the lower the risk of serious traffic accidents. And then we see that the speed limit has been lower on several roads. ”

Researcher Rune Elvik, from the Norwegian Department of Transportation Economics, also agrees that lower speed limits are one of the leading causes of fewer deaths from traffic accidents in Oslo. He said:

“There are several factors that have contributed to the decline both in Oslo and in other parts of the country. The lower speed limits in buildings and the lower traffic in residential areas are some of the reasons for this in Oslo. By developing new areas today, motorists and smooth road users will have their own road network. In addition, cars have become much safer over the years. There are also fewer people driving with a drink today. All this has contributed to the declining figures. "

Erik Grønli, a traffic officer from the Oslo police department, intervened and blamed drivers who "run more risks, drivers who drive faster" for car accidents. Using a mobile phone while driving, which is illegal in Oslo, is also a problem. So, just because the trend is positive, Grønli does not believe that the police should relax.

“The image of traffic in Oslo has become more complicated with more and more cyclists and cyclists of electric parks. It is important that we are present to prevent accidents, ”he said.

In 2015, Oslo planned to permanently ban cars in its city center by 2019. And it seemed to work very well, according to Fast Company. The city successfully removed more than 700 parking spaces early last year and replaced them with bicycle lanes, plants, small parks and banks. From the story:

There are some places left, converted into parking for disabled drivers or charging electric vehicles, and some streets are open for delivery trucks for a couple of hours in the morning. Emergency vehicles still have access. But other drivers have to park in garages, and traffic restrictions help push drivers who don't need to go through the city center to take a ring road. In a new zoning plan, the city is taking its intentions further, giving pedestrians, cyclists and public transport a higher priority than private cars, and plans a network of pedestrian areas that are completely free of cars.

To help people move, the city also increased the number of trams and subway lines, adding more frequent departures and reducing the price of tickets. If you've ever been stuck in downtown traffic jams, I'm sure this all sounds wonderful.

You can read the rest of Aftenposten's story here.

