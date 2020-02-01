OSFI assesses stress test for mortgage qualification

Word is the housing market has made a comeback.

If you are in Calgary, you may have just checked if it is April 1st.

No. April Fool’s Day is a few months away and no, the talk about a rising housing market is not about Calgary (although there are recent signs of improvement).

What is being talked about is the Canadian housing market, which has returned from the dark days between 2016 and 2019, when the series of B-20 mortgage guidelines was established to cool sales and prices in Toronto and Vancouver.

It worked, but statistics now show that the trend has reversed, and you can add Victoria and Montreal to the list of cities that are warming up.

It was noted by Stephen Poloz, Governor of the Bank of Canada (BoC), who spoke with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade last month.

“Should this recovery in housing continue, we will look for signs of extrapolative expectations that return to certain large housing markets, in other words, foam,” Poloz said. “The fact is that the fundamental demand for housing exceeds our ability to build new homes, which can cause renewed upward pressure on prices.

“Stronger housing activity also means more household debts, which is still the biggest vulnerability of the financial system in Canada. The good news is that with the B-20 directive that works to reduce the riskiest loans, we are convinced that households’ debt positions will become less threatening over time. “

The qualifying rate for all uninsured mortgages is the higher of the contractual mortgage interest plus two percent or the five-year benchmark interest rate published by the BoC on a weekly basis.

The B-20 guideline (often referred to as the stress test) falls under the authority of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI). Since the introduction two years ago, many calls have been made from different levels to adjust the stress test to take into account the housing market that varies in Canada.

Until recently, no attention was paid to the calls for adjustment.

Ben Gully, assistant superintendent, regulatory sector at OSFI, spoke with the C.D. Howe Institute on January 24 says the use of the benchmark interest rate of the BoC is being revised.

“For many years, our data showed the difference between the benchmark percentage and the average contract percentage around two percent. This provided a healthy buffer, “Gully said. “However, the difference between the average contract percentage and the benchmark has increased more recently, suggesting that the benchmark responds less to market changes than when it was first proposed.”

“We are reviewing this aspect of our qualification rate because the published rate does not play the role that we envisaged.”

Gully was not more specific about rates and adding two percent as a qualification is unlikely to change, but applying it to the actual rate, rather than benchmark rates, would be a step in the right direction.

Gully left the door open for changes to his closing remarks.

“For OSFI, B-20 has the desired effect of improving healthy mortgage insurance with banks,” he said. “But when we see the evidence of the need to make changes, we are open to changes that support our mandate.”

All Canadian home buyers would benefit from a stress adjustment, but a group that could benefit the most are millennials, says a survey commissioned by KPMG in Canada.

The KPMG Millennials and Retirement Poll surveyed 2,500 Canadians, including 1,000 millennials between the ages of 23 and 38, the largest populated generation in the country and found nearly three-quarters of the millennials say their goal is to own a home but almost half say it’s a pipe dream.

“The combination of rising house prices, high levels of personal debt and annual income that are only a fraction of the cost of buying a home compared to their parents ‘generation pushes homeowners’ dreams out of reach for many millennials,” says Martin Joyce, partner, national leader, human & social services, KPMG. “This is especially challenging in the Vancouver and Toronto markets.”

Although millennials have higher incomes than previous cohorts, partly due to their higher education, they are not necessarily better off, the poll says.

The debt / income ratio for young millennials is 216 percent, compared to 125 percent for Gen-Xers and 80 percent for baby boomers of the same age, mainly due to mortgage debt.

Millennials take an average of 13 years to save on a 20 percent down payment, compared to about five years for their parents in 1976, according to a report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

“That’s eight years less for millennials to save more for retirement,” says Joyce. “If they manage to save a house and buy a house and postpone retirement, our poll will be 65 percent of the millennials who fear that they have not saved enough for retirement.”

The majority of the generations surveyed want Ottawa to take action, such as:

• make housing more affordable;

• make it easier to use RRSPs for down payments;

• increase in TFSA limits; and,

• implement a new registered savings system, such as RESPs for educational savings, to make housing more affordable.

“It seems pretty clear that millennials are in a unique situation in terms of their ability to buy a house, which has traditionally been a basis for pension stability, and most Canadians agree that the government must play a role in making the dream more accessible, “says Joyce.

Adjusting the stress test must be added to the list and then, as Joyce says, “It’s time to have a national call.”