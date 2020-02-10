Oscars Red Carpet was won by these beautiful, expensive jewels, with their own guards

The Oscars may have stolen the Diamond District crime drama Uncut Gems, but don’t think that made the jewelry sober on Sunday’s red carpet.

In case you forgot that the Academy Awards exist to reward glamorous, beautiful people, many of the night’s guests were there to remind us that they are rich – or at least have packed six diamonds.

Indeed, the helpful E! fashion panel revealed that Regina King was wearing $ 500,000 worth of Harry Winston diamonds, along with her Versace dress embroidered by hand with Swarovski crystals.

About her sparkling diamond necklace with chain, Mindy Kaling said to Ryan Seacrest: “There is a man here, a guard, to make sure nothing happens to this.”

Idina Menzel, who played the long-suffering wife of Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, combined a (relatively) simple strapless fuchsia chiffon dress with a teardrop-shaped necklace by Harry Winston. Julia Louis-Dreyfus brought her outdated Vera Wang dress with precious stones from the so-called jeweler to the stars.

Greta Gerwig, director of Little Women, combined a pair of large emeralds with her olive couture Dior dress.

She must have been in a “Let’s Wear Diamonds” group chat with two of her sisters in March, Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronen. Both actresses, who have been nominated, opted for statement-making jewels.

Salma Hayek went classically in a Gucci gown-like dress and added a floral headpiece from the French luxury house Boucheron (right?).

Nominated best actress Cynthia Erivo had an off-the-shoulder Versace dress, so necklaces were forbidden. But don’t worry, she wore rings the size of an ice cube on seven of her ten fingers and earrings with a daisy pattern.

In custom Ralph Lauren, Janelle Monáe disco Joan of Arc, dressed in a ball gown, did not channel the traditional tulle, but 168,000 Swarovski crystals. She looked like she was floating, but for someone else, just walking around under something so heavy would be a feat of physicality.

Kaitlyn Dever from Booksmart, an ambassador for the red carpet green dress, sauntered in an ethically produced Louis Vuitton, crimson like the ends of her chandelier earrings.

Many of these looks communicated bombshell, with members of the E! panel that calls the vintage-style diamonds “old Hollywood”. Not like Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old recent Grammy winner, who flashed her long black manicure for the cameras. In the middle of each nail, a rhinestone detail.

All this delicious maximism could be seen as a (decorated) middle finger of recent reports that millennials are buying fewer diamonds. Thirteen years ago, Blood Diamond was nominated and the film inspired many viewers to become skeptical about the ethics of jewelery extraction.

De Beers turnover has stagnated in recent years, although sales are recovering. But of course the Oscars are about fantasy – not to buy a giant engagement ring to invest in something as prosaic as a mortgage.

Those who watch E at home! were treated to recurring, strangely intense advertisements from the Diamond Producers Association, a global group of mining companies. “Before life came, there were diamonds,” a narrator persuaded a montage of burning coals and an embracing couple.

It was perhaps a lot of cinema for a 45-second spot, but it rammed a point home. Post Time’s Up, post “Ask her more” than “Who do you wear”, the Oscars are still about glamor – almost challenging.

