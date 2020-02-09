Oscars red carpet 2020 famous fashion photos

February 9, 2020 | 07:06

Laura Dern (in Armani Privé) and her mother, Diane Ladd, are coming to the 2020 Oscars. Dern has been nominated for Best supporting actress for her role in ‘Marriage Story’.

Sandra Oh presents at the 2020 Oscars.

Olivia Colman (in Stella McCartney) presents at the 2020 Oscars.

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig attend the Oscars 2020. Gerwig joins the cast and crew of Best Picture nominee, ‘Little Women’.

Billie Eilish (in Chanel) is coming to the 2020 Oscars. She plays a cover number during the “In Memoriam” segment.

Janelle Monáe (dressed in Ralph Lauren) arrives at the Oscars 2020. She performs during the ceremony.

Regina King (in Armani Privé) presents at the 2020 Oscars.

Rebel Wilson presents at the 2020 Oscars.

Sigourney Weaver (in Dior) presents at the 2020 Oscars.

Mindy Kaling (in Dolce & Gabbana) presents at the 2020 Oscars.

Idina Menzel (in J. Mendel) attends the 2020 Oscars. She has been nominated for Best Original Song for “Into the Unknown”, featured in “Frozen 2.”

Tonya Lewis Lee and filmmaker Spike Lee attend the 2020 Oscars. Spike Lee presents during the ceremony.

Julia Butters (in Christian Siriano) attends the 2020 Oscars. She joins the cast of “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” for the ceremony.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus presents at the 2020 Oscars.

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey attend the 2020 Oscars. Corden presents during the ceremony.

Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas and Stella Banderas attend the 2020 Oscars. Banderas has been nominated for Best Actor in a leading role for his work in ‘Pain and Glory’.

Tamron Hall attends the 2020 Oscars.

Chrissy Metz attends the 2020 Oscars. She plays “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”, which is nominated for the best original song.

Kaitlyn Dever (in Louis Vuitton) attends the 2020 Oscars. She joins the cast of “Unbelievable.”

Blac Chyna (in Dona Matoshi) attends the 2020 Oscars.

Billy Porter (in Giles Deacon Couture) attends the 2020 Oscars.

Kelly Marie Tran presents at the 2020 Oscars.

Beanie Feldstein (in Miu Miu) presents at the 2020 Oscars.

A pregnant American Ferrera (in Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition) and her husband Ryan Piers Williams attend the 2020 Oscars.

Todd Philips and his wife Alexandra Kravetz are coming to the 2020 Oscars. Phillips has been nominated for the best director for ‘Joker’.

Brad Goreski attends the 2020 Oscars as correspondent for E!

John Cho and his wife Kerri Higuchi attend the 2020 Oscars.

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos attend the 2020 Oscars.

Catriona Balfe (in Valentino) is coming to the 2020 Oscars. She joins the cast of Best Picture nominated “Ford v Ferrari” on the carpet.

Kristin Cavallari attends the 2020 Oscars as correspondent for E!

Lily Aldridge (in Ralph Lauren) attends the 2020 Oscars.

Lilly Singh (in ADEAM) attends the 2020 Oscars as correspondent for E!

Robin Roberts (in DiAndre Tristan) and Michael Strahan attend the Oscars 2020.

Diane Warren attends the 2020 Oscars. She has been nominated for Best Original Song.

The international voices of Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen 2” pose together at the Oscars 2020. “Frozen 2” has been nominated for the best animation function.

Anthony Ramos presents at the 2020 Oscars.

Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates attend the 2020 Oscars. They join the cast of Best Picture nominee ‘Jojo Rabbit’.

