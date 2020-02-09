Oscars red carpet 2020 famous fashion photos

February 9, 2020 | 07:06
1 of
37
Laura Dern (in Armani Privé) and her mother, Diane Ladd, are coming to the 2020 Oscars. Dern has been nominated for Best supporting actress for her role in ‘Marriage Story’.
Getty Images
2 of
37
Sandra Oh presents at the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
3 of
37
Olivia Colman (in Stella McCartney) presents at the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
4 of
37
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig attend the Oscars 2020. Gerwig joins the cast and crew of Best Picture nominee, ‘Little Women’.
Getty Images
5 of
37
Billie Eilish (in Chanel) is coming to the 2020 Oscars. She plays a cover number during the “In Memoriam” segment.
Getty Images
6 of
37
Janelle Monáe (dressed in Ralph Lauren) arrives at the Oscars 2020. She performs during the ceremony.
Getty Images
7
37
Regina King (in Armani Privé) presents at the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
8 of
37
Rebel Wilson presents at the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
9
37
Sigourney Weaver (in Dior) presents at the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
10 from
37
Mindy Kaling (in Dolce & Gabbana) presents at the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
11 from
37
Idina Menzel (in J. Mendel) attends the 2020 Oscars. She has been nominated for Best Original Song for “Into the Unknown”, featured in “Frozen 2.”
Getty Images
12 from
37
Tonya Lewis Lee and filmmaker Spike Lee attend the 2020 Oscars. Spike Lee presents during the ceremony.
Getty Images
13 from
37
Julia Butters (in Christian Siriano) attends the 2020 Oscars. She joins the cast of “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” for the ceremony.
Getty Images
14
37
Julia Louis-Dreyfus presents at the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
15 of
37
James Corden and his wife Julia Carey attend the 2020 Oscars. Corden presents during the ceremony.
Getty Images
16
37
Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas and Stella Banderas attend the 2020 Oscars. Banderas has been nominated for Best Actor in a leading role for his work in ‘Pain and Glory’.
Getty Images
17
37
Tamron Hall attends the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
18
37
Chrissy Metz attends the 2020 Oscars. She plays “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”, which is nominated for the best original song.
Getty Images
19 from
37
Kaitlyn Dever (in Louis Vuitton) attends the 2020 Oscars. She joins the cast of “Unbelievable.”
Getty Images
20 from
37
Blac Chyna (in Dona Matoshi) attends the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
21 from
37
Billy Porter (in Giles Deacon Couture) attends the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
22 from
37
Kelly Marie Tran presents at the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
23 from
37
Beanie Feldstein (in Miu Miu) presents at the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
24 from
37
A pregnant American Ferrera (in Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition) and her husband Ryan Piers Williams attend the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
25 of
37
Todd Philips and his wife Alexandra Kravetz are coming to the 2020 Oscars. Phillips has been nominated for the best director for ‘Joker’.
Getty Images
26 from
37
Brad Goreski attends the 2020 Oscars as correspondent for E!
Getty Images
27 of
37
John Cho and his wife Kerri Higuchi attend the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
28 of
37
Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos attend the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
29 of
37
Catriona Balfe (in Valentino) is coming to the 2020 Oscars. She joins the cast of Best Picture nominated “Ford v Ferrari” on the carpet.
Getty Images
30 from
37
Kristin Cavallari attends the 2020 Oscars as correspondent for E!
Getty Images
31 of
37
Lily Aldridge (in Ralph Lauren) attends the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
32 from
37
Lilly Singh (in ADEAM) attends the 2020 Oscars as correspondent for E!
Getty Images
33
37
Robin Roberts (in DiAndre Tristan) and Michael Strahan attend the Oscars 2020.
Getty Images
34
37
Diane Warren attends the 2020 Oscars. She has been nominated for Best Original Song.
Getty Images
35 from
37
The international voices of Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen 2” pose together at the Oscars 2020. “Frozen 2” has been nominated for the best animation function.
Getty Images
36
37
Anthony Ramos presents at the 2020 Oscars.
Getty Images
37
37
Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates attend the 2020 Oscars. They join the cast of Best Picture nominee ‘Jojo Rabbit’.
Getty Images