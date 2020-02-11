Oscars Ratings ever get low with 2020 Broadcast

The Academy Awards dropped to a lowest point ever with the 2020 broadcast and drew 3 million fewer viewers than the previous floor in 2018.

According to Nielsen’s figures, Sunday’s broadcast resulted in 23.6 million viewers – a sharp fall of 20 percent compared to the 2019 ceremony. The show also dropped 31 percent in demographic advertising sales for adults aged 18 to 49, reports Deadline. That assessment slide follows an increase in 2019, when the Oscars expanded its reach for the first time since 2014.

The fall in the number of viewers also affected other award shows this season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox Emmy’s broadcast dropped 32 percent in September; although not so steep, Golden Globes and Grammy Awards broadcasts fell by four and six percent in January.

The 2020 Academy Awards, which lasted more than three and a half hours, were the second consecutive ceremony in which no traditional host was shown. The show included an opening song by Janelle Monáe, a surprise performance by Eminem and a monologue with Steve Martin and Chris Rock. In a viral moment of his best actor acceptance speech for Joker, Joaquin Phoenix gathered viewers to “fight against injustice.”

A big winner of the event was Bong Joon Ho, whose black comic thriller Parasite became the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture; the filmmaker also took Best Director home and shared Best Original Screenplay with Jin Won Han. Other recipients included Renee Zellweger for best actress (Judy), Brad Pitt for best supporting actor (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood), Laura Dern for best supporting actress (Marriage Story) and Taika Waititi for best adapted scenario (Jojo Rabbit).