Oscars race to edit Kirk Douglas in ‘In Memoriam’ tribute

Kirk Douglas will be included in the Oscars on Sunday after producers have raced to include him in the “In Memoriam” section, Thursday appeared.

The tribute package for those lost since the 2019 prizes was already ready, but Douglas was too monumental in Hollywood history to not be included after his death Wednesday at 103, Variety said.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ensured that the editing team reworked the segment to give it decent respect, the report said.

Douglas has played a key role in the history of the Academy Award, although it is still “unclear” if additional tribute is planned for Sunday’s event at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The screen legend was first nominated for a prize in 1950 for his role in ‘Champion’, and in 1953 also received nominations for ‘The Bad and the Beautiful’ and 1957 for ‘Lust for Life’.

His most moving award moment came in 1996, when he received an honorary Oscar for his “50 years as a creative and moral force in the film community” – an emotional ovation only got two months after a major stroke.

Kirk Douglas in 2018 Film magic

He also made an impression when awarding prizes, such as flirting with Anne Hathaway in 2011. “She’s beautiful! Wow! Where were you when I took photos? “He asked the actress.

His son, co-actor Michael Douglas, announced death in a post Wednesday and wrote, “Daddy – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves behind a legacy in film that will last for many generations,” wrote Michael.

