Oscars photos through the years

1 of 80

1940

Gone With the Wind took eight Oscars home, including Best Picture, Best Director (Victor Fleming), Best Actress (Vivien Leigh) and Best Supporting Actress (Hattie McDaniel). Hattie was the first African-American actor to win an Academy Award.

2 of 80

1941

Ginger Rogers received a congratulation kiss from her mother, Lela, after winning the best actress Oscar for Kitty Foyle. She beat Bette Davis, Joan Fontaine, Katharine Hepburn and Martha Scott for the prize.

3 of 80

1942

Gary Cooper, Joan Fontaine, Mary Astor and Donald Crisp took home the acting prizes. Joan beat her own sister, Olivia de Havilland, for the prize for best actress. Donald, along with many other men, wore military uniforms for the ceremony because it was the first Oscars to be held after the US entered World War II.

4 of 80

1943

Mickey Rooney and his mother, Nellie Carter, named nominee Walter Pidgeon as the best actor in the audience at Cocoanut Grove at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Walter Pidgeon was nominated for his role in Mrs. Miniver (who took six Oscars home) but he lost to James Cagney.

5 of 80

1944

Casablanca won Best Picture and the acting prizes went to Paul Lucas, Jennifer Jones, Katina Paxinou and Charles Coburn. The ceremony took place in Grauman’s Chinese theater and was sent to the overseas forces.

6 of 80

(1945

Ingrid Bergman, Barry Fitzgerald and Bing Crosby took photos together after winning Going My Way (Bing and Barry) and Gaslight (Ingrid). Going My Way captured seven major Oscars that night including Best Picture and Best Director (Leo McCarey).

7 of 80

1946

Joan Crawford accepted her best actress Oscar for Mildred Pierce from her bed at home because she was too ill to attend the ceremony.

8 of 80

1947

Harold Russell held his two Oscars (Best Supporting Actor and an honorary prize) alongside Olivia De Havilland, Cathy O’Donnell and Anne Baxter. Harold lost both hands during an army training and is one of only two people who win Oscars despite being not a professional actor.

9 of 80

1948

Anne Baxter presented at the ceremony where Miracle received three prizes on 34th Street, including Best Supporting Actor for Edmund Gwenn and Best Screenplay for George Seaton. 71-year-old Edmund was the oldest Oscar winner until George Burns won in 1976 at the age of 80.

10 of 80

1949

Ava Gardner was the embodiment of glamor on the red carpet wrapped in a stole and dripping with jewelry. She handed out the documentary awards.

11 of 80

1950

Olivia de Havilland added a second best actress Oscar to her mantle after she had won for her role as Catherine Sloper in The Heiress.

12 of 80

1951

The 23rd Academy Awards were all about Eve. The film won six of the 14 categories in which it was nominated. Both Bette Davis and Anne Baxter failed to get hold of the best actress Oscar, who went to Judy Holliday for Born yesterday.

13 of 80

1952

Humphrey Bogart and wife Lauren Bacall arrived in style at the ceremony at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, where Bogart won the best actor for The African Queen.

14 of 80

1953

Shirley Booth posed for photographers while grabbing her best actress Oscar for playing Lola Delaney in Come Back, Little Sheba. This also marked the first year that the ceremony was broadcast on television.

15 of 80

16 of 80

1955

Marlon Brando and Grace Kelly celebrated their Oscars with a kiss. On the Waterfront was the big winner of the night. The film won Best Picture, Best Actor (Brando), Best Supporting Actress (Eva Marie Saint) and Best Director (Eliza Kazan). Grace Kelly took the Oscar for best actress home for her role in The Country Girl.

17 of 80

18 of 80

1957

Elizabeth Taylor hung backstage with winners Yul Brynner (The King and I) and her third husband, Mike Todd, who won an Oscar in 80 days to produce the best photo winner Around the World.

19 of 80

1958

Best supporting actor and actress winners Red Buttons and Miyoshi Umeki embraced it after they grabbed Oscars for their roles in Sayonara. The ceremony had multiple hosts including Bob Hope, Rosalind Russell, David Niven, James Stewart, Jack Lemmon and … Donald Duck.

20 of 80

1959

Susan Hayward wiped the sweat from David Niven’s forehead as they posed for photos after winning the best actor and actress Oscars. She won for I Want to Live and he won for separate tables. Meanwhile, host Jerry Lewis scrambled to fill the time when the final prize was issued 20 minutes before the show was to end.

21 of 80

1960

Simone Signoret (best actress for room at the top) posed for reporters alongside William Wyler, who won best director for Ben-Hur, and best actor Charlton Heston, who also won for the same film.

22 of 80

23 of 80

1962

Rita Moreno couldn’t control her excitement while calling after winning Best Supporting Actor for West Side Story. One of the stranger moments of the evening was a New York City taxi driver who entered the stage to give host Bob Hope a home-made Oscar statue.

24 of 80

1963

Sophia Loren and Gregory Peck enjoyed each other’s company during the 35th Academy Awards, where Peck won the best actor trophy for To Kill a Mockingbird. Frank Sinatra presented the show.

25 of 80

1964

Participants in the Governors Ball (the official afterparty) congratulated Sidney Poitier with his history of making the best actor for Lilies of the Field. He was the first African-American actor to win that prize.

26 of 80

1965

Audrey Hepburn posed with the best actress winner Julie Andrews, who won for Mary Poppins. Hepburn’s movie My Fair Lady was also a big winner that night and took home Best Picture, Best Director (George Cukor) and Best Actor (Rex Harrison).

27 of 80

1966

Presenter Rex Harrison and other stars gathered before the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium before the ceremony, which marked the first time the Oscars were broadcast in color.

28 of 80

1967

Walter Matthau was back at his table after winning Best Male Supporting role for The Fortune Cookie. A strike by the American Federation of television and radio artists almost prevented the entire show from happening, but an arrangement was reached hours before the ceremony.

29 of 80

30 of 80

31 of 80

1970

John Wayne and his family celebrated his victory as the best actor for playing Rooster Cogburn in True Grit. Midnight Cowboy was also one of the big winners of the night.

32 of 80

1971

Nominated best actress Ali MacGraw talked to Anthony Quinn during the ceremony, where Patton took home best photo, best director, best actor and best screenplay. George C. Scott refused his best actor trophy because he didn’t feel like he was competing with other actors.

33 of 80

1972

Philip D’Antoni and Gene Hackman posed with their Oscars for The French Connection together with Jane Fonda who won the best actress for Klute. The ceremony also welcomed Charlie Chaplin back to the US with an honorary Oscar after his 20-year exile for alleged links to communism.

34 of 80

1973

Sacheen Littlefeather came on stage to refuse Marlon Brando’s Oscar on his behalf and said: “I represent Marlon Brando tonight and he asked me to tell you … that he unfortunately cannot accept this very generous prize. And the reasons for this is the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry. “The full statement ran the next day in The New York Times after Sacheen was cut off due to time.

35 of 80

1974

A then 10-year-old Tatum O’Neal rocked her back-stage actress Oscar behind the scenes while taking pictures alongside Jill Ireland and Charles Bronson. She remains the youngest person ever to win an Academy Award (she received it for Paper Moon).

36 of 80

1975

Francis Ford Coppola took Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay home for The Godfather Part II.

37 of 80

1976

Bernadette Peters played “How Lucky Can You Get” by Funny Lady, which was nominated for the best original song but lost to “I’m Easy” from Nashville.

38 of 80

39 of 80

1978

Mickey Mouse and R2-D2 briefly shared the stage. The Star Wars droid was present as presenter for the Special Achievement Award and Mickey presented the Short Subjects Awards.

40 of 80

1979

Steve Lawrence and Sammy Davis Jr. came on stage to perform a medley called “Oscar’s Only Human”, consisting of songs that were not included in the Best Original Song category.

41 of 80

1980

Meryl Streep defeated Jane Alexander, Barbara Barrie, Candice Bergen and Mariel Hemingway and received her first Oscar (Best Supporting Actor) for Kramer vs.. Kramer.

42 of 80

1981

The ceremony was postponed one day after an attempt to assassinate President Reagan. But the show must go on and on. That year Irene Cara released the Oscar-winning song “Fame” from the eponymous film.

43 of 80

1982

Bette Midler presented the Best Original Song Oscar to the team behind “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)”.

44 of 80

1983

John Travolta presented Ben Kingsley his best actor Oscar for his title role in Gandhi. The film also won Best Picture, Best Director (Richard Attenborough) and five other prizes. It also marked the first best actress Oscar for Meryl Streep for Sophie’s Choice.

45 out of 80

1984

Shirley Maclaine received a congratulation hug from Rock Hudson when he presented her the best actress Oscar for terms of affection, who also took home four other prizes that night.

46 of 80

1985

Jack Lemmon organized the ceremony in which Amadeus received the highest honor. It was Sally Field who really stole the show (and everyone’s hearts) when she accepted her best actress Oscar and said, “The first time I didn’t feel it, but this time I feel it, and I can’t deny you find it I like you, you like me right now! ”

47 of 80

1986

Cher was just a presenter, but she definitely stole the show in her Bob Mackie dress while giving the award for best supporting role to Don Ameche for Cocoon.

48 of 80

1987

Oprah and documentaries Brigitte Berman had the backstage of the Best Documentary Feature Oscar, which Berman won for Artie Shaw: Time Is All You Got Got.

49 of 80

1988

Michael Douglas walks the red carpet before taking home the best actor Oscar for Wall Street.

50 of 80

1989

Jodie Foster brought home the best actress Oscar for The Accused and was completely smiling backstage for reporters. Rain Man took Oscars home for Best Picture, Best Director (Barry Levinson) and Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman).

51 of 80

1990

Denzel Washington proudly held his Best Supporting Actor Oscar backstage after winning his role in Glory.

52 of 80

1991

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were the “It” couple on the red carpet this year. Dances with Wolves took Best Picture and Best Director (Kevin Costner) home during the ceremony.

53 of 80

1992

Steven Spielberg handed the old Pal and fellow director George Lucas the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

54 of 80

55 of 80

1994

Winners Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks celebrated their Oscars with Elton John at his afterparty of the AIDS Foundation. It was Spielberg’s first Oscar victory (which he earned for directing Schindler’s List) apart from receiving the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1987.

56 of 80

1995

Nominated best actor Morgan Freeman hit the red carpet with his wife and daughter on his arm.

57 of 80

58 of 80

1997

Lauren Bacall walked the red carpet with her family while celebrating her first nomination at the age of 72. The English patient became the best contender and Bacall lost the best supporting actor Oscar to Juliette Binoche.

59 of 80

1998

James Cameron proclaimed himself “King of the World” after winning the best director for Titanic. It won 10 other prizes that night, including Best Picture.

60 of 80

1999

Roberto Benigni was the life of the party and the man of the hour for his work in Life is Beautiful, which won three prizes.

61 of 80

62 of 80

2001

Best actor / actress winners Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and Julia Roberts (Erin Brockovich) tied backstage with Oscars in hand.

63 of 80

2002

History was written when Halle Berry became the first African American to win a Best Actress Award for her role in Monster’s Ball. In the same year, Denzel Washington only became the second African-American man to take home the main prize. Sidney Poitier was also honored with a lifetime performance award.

64 of 80

2003

Catherine Zeta-Jones had her best supporting actor Oscar in her hand while she and her brother were at the Miramax After Party.

65 of 80

2004

Nicole Kidman presented Sean Penn with his best actor Oscar for his role in Mystic River.

66 of 80

2005

Jamie Foxx held his trophy high after Charlize Theron announced his name as the best actor for playing Ray Charles in Ray.

67 of 80

2006

It was the year of the penguins. March of the Penguins was a great success and took home the prize for best documentary.

68 of 80

2007

Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton presented the Best Picture Oscar to Graham King for producing The Departed, in which Nicholson also played.

69 of 80

2008

Jon Stewart organized the evening in which Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard, Javier Bardem and Tilda Swinton took the acting prizes home. The last time all acting awards went to actors who were not born in the US was in 1964.

That year No Country For Old Men won Best Picture and Best Director (Joel and Ethan Coen).

70 of 80

2009

The sister of Heath Ledger Kate accepted the best supporting actor Oscar for The Dark Knight on his behalf. He was the second person in Oscar’s history to win a posthumous Oscar for acting. Peter Finch was the first to win for Network in 1977.

71 of 80

2010

Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman ever to win the best director Oscar for her work on The Hurt Locker. She defeated former husband James Cameron in the category.

72 of 80

2011

Anne Hathaway and James Franco were widely criticized for their unpopular hosting performance.

73 of 80

2012

Uggie from The Artist had his star moment on the red carpet and in the press room. The film won five prizes, including Best Picture.

74 of 80

2013

Seth MacFarlane sang and danced all night long during the MC-ing of the 85th Academy Awards.

75 of 80

2014

Lupita Nyong’o picked up an Oscar for best supporting role for her debut role in 12 Years a Slave.

76 of 80

2015

After five nominations, Julianne Moore finally took her first Oscar home to play a woman with Alzheimer’s in Still Alice.

77 of 80

78 of 80

2017

The La La Land cast and crew came on stage to accept the Best Picture prize … until it became known that Moonlight was the real winner.

79 of 80

80 out of 80

2019

Last year’s Oscars were absolutely full of memorable moments, including Green Book as the best photo. But the most unforgettable moment of the night? Lady Gaga’s and Bradley Cooper’s duet of “Shallow” for the same song from A Star Is Born won the prize for Best Original Song.

PHOTO: Kevin Winter

.