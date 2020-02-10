Oscars omit Sid Haig, Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry for 2020 In Memoriam

(Photos by: Luke Perry / YouTube, Sid Haig / Wikimedia Commons, Cameron Boyce / Instagram)

The Oscars broadcast last night on 9 February. The award ceremony had quite a bit of surprises and exciting moments. Eminem gave a special surprise performance, Parasite won best photo and Billie Eilish passed on a moving cover of “Yesterday” the Beatles.

But the award ceremonies also caused quite a bit of controversy. During the In Memoriam section in honor of those we lost last year, some of the big names were noticeably absent. That include Sid Haig, Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry.

Billie Eilish and Finneas took the stage to perform an incredibly tender rendition of “Yesterday” during the In Memoriam section of the Oscars. Eilish definitely delivered the song when she paid tribute to the big ones. Remarkable names in the dedication were Kobe Bryant, Star Wars“Peter Mayhew and Rip Torn.

You can view the complete assembly and performance of Billie below.

Unfortunately a number of very striking names were missing in this year’s montage. Sid Haig, Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce. Sid Haig is a legend in the film industry with more than 40 years of experience and more than 140 film credits to his name. Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old star is best known for Disney Channel’s Jessie and Descendants film, but also played in the Grown Ups films with Adam Sandler. Boyce will also play the lead role in the coming American Satan spin-off Paradise City. Perhaps the most striking was actor Luke Perry. This is especially strange because Perry played in it Quentin Tarantino“S Once upon a time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt won the best supporting role for the film and was nominated for the best photo.

Of course, people went to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with those who were left off the list.

Wait a second? Let me see if I understand this … the Oscars had a memoriam and somehow Luke Perry was excluded despite being in one of the nominated films?! pic.twitter.com/3nth2skJHp

– ericastwilight (@ericastwilight) 10 February 2020

Excluding Luke Perry from the Oscars in Memoriam was disrespectful. He appeared in Hollywood’s Once Upon a Time, which was nominated for Best Picture. Quentin Tarantino personally chose Luke for his film, so why not call him? #oscars pic.twitter.com/eRICigXD0N

– Price of Reason (@priceoreason) 10 February 2020

I’m sorry, but how was Luke Perry NOT in the memoriam segment at the Oscars last night? he WAS Hollywood, I miss him sm 🙁 pic.twitter.com/sjwnZtecKD

– hayley ♀ (@hayleystruggles) 10 February 2020

So Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce were not included in # Oscars2020 “In Memoriam”? The damn lack of respect. pic.twitter.com/ynneaMnM8D

– honeydaniels. (@xotaylourrae) 10 February 2020

Only yesterday I wished I had watched Oscars, but later when I found out that they didn’t place Cameron Boyce in a memorial, I’m not sorry anymore, I didn’t look anymore. Cam is a legend he wanted so badly! 🙏🙏👼

– R.I.P Cam 💜 (@AntoniaBelieber) 10 February 2020

My 12-year-old daughter realized that Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry were missing in the memoriam. I realized that Sid Haig was too. Get your shit together, Oscars, because you’re disappointed again. # Oscars2020

– LO (@ OlayKo75) 10 February 2020

it is so disturbing that they did not include a luke perry or cameron boyce in the oscars memoriam. they both contributed so much to entertainment and Luke was even in ouatih. he was fantastic. I miss them so much and wish they were still there ❤️

– | ⩔ ✪ ⩔ (@buckywilscn) 10 February 2020

DON’T FORGET #SidHaig #LukePerry #CameronBoyce pic.twitter.com/hVHhjplN4p

– Stephanie 🎃🐹 (@ Stephhorror303) 10 February 2020

Hey @ TheAcademy, where was #LukePerry and #CameronBoyce mentioned in the In Memoriam? pic.twitter.com/1xrILSpJNP

– R.L. Marsch🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇮🇹🇫🇷 (@KeepRuminating) 10 February 2020

Fuck you Academy!

Sid Haig

(July 14, 1939 – September 21, 2019)

Michael J Pollard

(May 30, 1939 – November 20, 2019) pic.twitter.com/mKP61pMuov

– 3 FROM HELL (@RobZombieFilms) 10 February 2020

I hate to drag the In Memoriam segment of the #Oscars every year, so I’m not even gonna do that. I just want to say RIP Sid Haig, an acting legend that so many will miss forever. Never forget Sid Haig. pic.twitter.com/nPMfYBu6zU

– John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) 10 February 2020

Sid Haig was an absolute legend. A great actor and a beautiful person.

It is an absolute shame for him “The Academy” to be ignored for their In Memoriam section.

And this also applies to Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce. pic.twitter.com/WfgYHkT4lM

– Horror Seen (@HorrorSeen) 10 February 2020

Unfortunately, the Oscars cannot mention anyone who has succeeded in the course of the year, but prominent names such as Boyce, Perry and Haig are absolute icons. Hopefully the Oscars will learn a lesson from this and they will get better next year.

See more: In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2019

