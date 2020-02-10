Oscars misery for Netflix, money for Yahoo users and more news

Yahoo repents and Netflix mourns, but first: a cartoon about Elon’s summer camp.

Today’s news

Netflix had a disappointing night at the Oscars

Bong Joon Ho wrote history at the Oscars last night when his film Parasite won three Oscars, including Best Picture – the first film in a foreign language to win the prize in the 92-year history of the Academy. But not everyone felt so fresh this morning. Streaming giant Netflix was nominated for no less than 24 prizes – an upward trajectory of nominations continued in recent years – but ended with just two wins. To add to the burn, Netflix sweetheart The Irishman was completely excluded.

How to get your Yahoo Breach settlement money

Years after Yahoo had not protected the data of billions of people about multiple offenses in the 2010s, a class-action proceeding against the company has reached a proposed settlement. If you had a Yahoo account from 2012 to 2016, you can file a claim for credit monitoring or $ 100 cash until July 20. You can also file a claim for cash costs related to the breaches, such as when you purchased digital security services to protect yourself. Finally, if you can document specific losses that you have suffered as a result of the hacks, you may be eligible for up to $ 25,000.

Fast fact: 650,000

That is the number of estimated deaths worldwide attributed to the flu each year, compared to less than 1,000 for the coronavirus outbreak so far. But comparisons between the two infections are not only not useful, they are based on erroneous mathematics. For example, although the number of deaths may be lower for the new 2019 coronavirus, the death rate is estimated to be 20 times higher.

WIRED recommends: Podcasts for children

It can be difficult to keep children busy on long winter days. So here is a list of podcasts that have been tested by children and approved by parents.

News that you can use

Here is everything you need to know about the internet of things.

