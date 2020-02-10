Oscars hit record low in second hostless year – Adweek

Last year, the first Hostless Academy Awards in three decades led to a higher rating than in the previous year for the first time since 2014. Therefore, ABC and the Academy have decided to do without an Emcee again this year instead of repeating the 2019 rating growth. In 2020, the show fell to the lowest rate of awards ever.

The 92nd Academy Awards had 23.6 million viewers and a 5.3 rating in the 18-49 adult demo, according to Nielsen’s quick national rating.

This corresponds to a 20% drop in viewership and a 31% decrease in demo ratings from last year’s ceremony, which was followed by 29.6 million viewers with a demo rating of 7.7. The 2020 ceremony is now the lowest rated Oscar ever. It is behind the program broadcast in 2018 with 26.5 million viewers and a demo rating of 6.8.

With the 5.3 demo rating of the Academy Awards, it is among the Grammys that received a 5.4 demo rating from CBS two weeks ago.

The 92nd Academy Awards, at which Parasite’s Surprise Victory for Best Film, one of the four awards South Korean film received, took place two weeks before last year’s ceremony and just a week after the Super Bowl.

The ceremony last year was the most watched entertainment show in 2019 with a Live Plus 7 audience of 30.5 million.

The Academy Awards are the latest entertainment show where ratings have dropped year on year over the past six months. Last month, the Grammys, which also aired earlier than usual, had 18.7 million viewers and a 5.4 demo rating for CBS, down 6% and 4%, respectively, from a year earlier.

A few weeks earlier, NBC’s Golden Globes had 18.3 million and a 4.7 demo rating, numbers falling 2% and 11% from 2019. And Fox’s hostless Emmys fell to an all-time low last fall: 33% to 6.9 million and a 1.6 rating.

Despite the drop in ratings, Sunday was a very lucrative night for ABC, as Oscar Sunday generated more advertising revenue for the network than any other day of the year, according to Kantar Media. This year’s 30-second spots were sold for $ 2.8 million, although the average price was in the lower range of $ 2 million. According to Kantar Media, Oscar places averaged $ 1.98 million in 2019.

According to Kantar, ABC had an estimated advertising revenue of $ 114 million during the ceremony last year. Another $ 12 million came from the red carpet show for a total of $ 126 million. (That was a 14% decrease from 2018 when the network raised $ 147 million.)

This year’s advertisers for the Academy Awards included Google, whose Oscars ad showed how the Maps feature helps users find their favorite film locations. Adobe provided a colorful, trippy ode to creativity, with cameos by Billie Eilish and Malala Yousafzai.

With its new campaign, which celebrated its premiere during the Oscars, Postmates brought desire to a surreal level. And the New York Times won actress, singer and producer Janelle Monáe for her promotion of The 1619 Project.