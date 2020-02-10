Oscars great moments: what happened at the 2020 Oscars? Parasite wins

With another year to come another Oscars, and in 2020 the prizes – which took place on Sunday, February 9, weeks earlier than normal – were just as full of glitter, glamor, moving speeches, surprise wins, misjudged jokes and, uh, serious awkward moments as ever. We would not want it in any other way.

Of course, the entire 92nd Academy Awards ceremony was a 4-hour patient test (excluding the coverage of the red carpet) – and in case you didn’t like to go through the whole thing, we have some of our favorite moments of Hollywood’s greatest evening for your delight.

First, let’s jump back to the red carpet …

Lunch Upon a Time in Hollywood

Anyone watching the Oscars at home with a huge pile of snacks might feel some sympathy for the stars at this year’s ceremony, who had to nibble for hours without anything – and they certainly couldn’t blame 10-year-old Once Upon a Time. .. in Hollywood actress Julia Butters to be prepared.

In particular, Butters had brought a turkey sandwich to keep her going, hidden in her bag.

“I put a sandwich in my bag … Sometimes the food here is not for me,” she said.

“You can see something penetrating here,” she said, lifting the bag.

“It’s the Oscars – there can’t be any regrets,” she added after taking a bite. “There is no way back!”

She will go far.

Steal Oscar memes

me after stealing the Best Picture award on my way to give it to Bong Joon Ho # Oscars pic.twitter.com/lxqhuFnMje

– ㊙️ (@miqqumi) February 9, 2020

The sight of two men rushing a gag over the red carpet was quickly an inspiration to many jokes on Twitter, with all sorts of viewers nominating the right of their preference for their own giant Oscar.

Timothée steals an oscar for Saoirse after losing #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dint5Hytcl

– Tana (@SimpIychalamet) 9 February 2020

I steal an oscar for the entire Little Women-cast #Oscars pic.twitter.com/grjlBYomus

– sarah (@goldenmoonIight) 9 February 2020

i steal an oscar to give it to george mackay # Oscarspic.twitter.com / NO1J343sAR

– lisa⁷ (@vntageswift) 9 February 2020

Of course, it’s not as portable as a real one, but an Oscar of that size is definitely a conversation starter in your hallway.

Cape fear

One of the major scars of this year’s Oscars was the lack of female filmmakers nominated in the Best Director category, with people such as Greta Gerwig, Lulu Wang, Marielle Heller and others remaining on the shortlist.

It is fair to say that some were quite irritated about the five-man strong shortlist, and on the red carpet we discovered that Natalie Portman was one of the irritated, with the actress wearing a special Dior-cape embroidered with the names of the ” rejected “female filmmakers. .

On the cape are the names The Farewell’s Wang, Little Women’s Gerwig, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’s Heller, Hustlers’ Lorene Scafaria, Queen & Slim’s Melina Matsoukas, Honey Boy’s Alma Har’el, Portrait of a Lady on Fire’s Céline Sciamma and Atlantics “Mati Diop.

We call that a fashion statement.

A Midsommar Night’s Dream

In the second year without a real host, the 92nd Academy Awards started with a musical performance by Janelle Monae, filled with references to the final year of cinema.

Dressed as a children’s TV legend, Mr Rogers (inspired by Tom Hanks’ performance in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Monae soon became a rendition of her song Come Alive (War of the Roses) accompanied by dancers dressed as characters from Best Picture nominees Little Women, Joker, Parasite and 1917 among others.

Strangely enough, the performance also contained many references to films that were not nominated in a category, including Ari Aster’s Midsommar (with Monae dressed as the May Queen from the climax of the film), Jordan Peele’s Us, Eddie Murphy film Dolemite is my name and Lorene Scafarfia’s Hustlers.

Janelle Monae on the stage of the Oscars, surrounded by people dressed as characters from rejected films: “It’s time to come to life because the Oscars are so white!” pic.twitter.com/bZMrffBcl9

– David Mack (@davidmackau) 10 February 2020

This, combined with some sharp remarks from the singer about all the female directors present (and the piece where she sang ‘the Oscars is so white’) seems to be a bit of commentary on this year’s nominees – and it was far from the last bit of academic criticism in the night.

Between a rock and a mart place

Again, remember that there were no hosts tonight, but there was still an opening monologue to entertain guests and viewers at home – and this year it was delivered by veteran comedians Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who had served many of the barbs to the gathered people celebs.

“We both hosted the Oscars before, and this is such a … demotion,” Martin said, before the couple took pleasure in the recent divorce of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the length of The Irishman from Martin Scorsese and the scarcity to female directors nominated at this year’s ceremony (see, a theme is developing).

Of course, not exactly surprising goals – but it certainly caused a few chuckles.

Frozen too

. @ IdinaMenzel, @AURORAmusic and nine of Elsa’s in the world just came on stage for a performance of “Into the Unknown.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2QUW67HYiS

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) 10 February 2020

If one Elsa wasn’t enough for you, Frozen II voice actor Idina Menzel was accompanied on stage by a group of women from all over the world – specifically the women who provide the singing voice for the ice-driven hero in different languages.

Soon the whole gang released a multilingual version of Best Song nominated Into the Unknown and delivered a unique performance. Sharing is caring!

A class act

#Oscars Moment: @MayaRudolph and Kristen Wiig can do it all. pic.twitter.com/44yWPGJYNv

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) 10 February 2020

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig came to present the prize for best production design, and they were seriously ticked off … at least, so it seemed at first.

“We are upset. We are PO-d. Frankly, I see red,” said Rudolph.

“This is impossible – we are too upset,” Wiig added, stopping and starting several times before revealing that it was all a ruse – really, they hung to show some attention from the assembled directors and filmmakers of their acting skills.

“I just wanted them to know that we do more than comedy,” Rudolph commented.

The “ok boomer” can be found at pic.twitter.com/mwY3bo5eJb

– Matt Patches (@misterpatches) 10 February 2020

Later the couple also delivered an a cappella medley of clothing theme songs for the unveiling of the winner of the Best Costume Design Award – although it didn’t seem that musician Billie Eilish was a big fan …

Emin-ummm?

One of the most surprising musical moments of the night came when rapper Eminem popped up for a previously unannounced performance of Lose Yourself, 18 years after he played the song in the 8 Mile movie.

Is Eminem showing up to perform at the Oscars the biggest surprise so far? Like it. What?

– Holly Amos (@ hollyamos22) 10 February 2020

While the public started for the most part (poor, poor Martin Scorsese), many people were confused as to why the Academy had chosen to show this song in particular – it wasn’t even the 20th anniversary! It did not cover the films this year!

Martin Scorsese responds to the # Oscars performance of Eminem pic.twitter.com/rywFkseOHf

– Variety (@Variety) 10 February 2020

No, we still don’t know for sure why this happened. Is it still 2002? Has this all been a dream? Who knows. Although the man himself sheds some light on the whole thing later …

Ford against Ferrari against Ferrell

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell with the phenomenal chatter. #oscars pic.twitter.com/iTtLuzuW84

– Connor Malbeuf (@ConnorMMalbeuf) 10 February 2020

Not everyone can get the crazy autocue patter, but comedy legends Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus brought a lot of charm with their presentation of the Best Cinematography and Best Editing Awards, where they had no idea of ​​what they actually honored.

Cinematographers? Probably the guys who drive them around … or maybe the chefs? No?

At least they had an idea that editors are working on, and Louis-Dreyfus noted that she had been scrapped from Parasite and 1917 earlier this year. Apparently Ferrell had undergone a similar fate.

“It was originally Ford v Ferrari v Ferrell!” He told the crowd.

The Purr-fect presentation

While stopping itself as a showcase of everything that is great about cinema, the Oscars also managed to take a nod to a … less-than-successful part of the 2019 film pantheon.

When they arrived to present the prize for the best visual effects, Rebel Wilson and James Corden were fully dressed as their characters from the critically evil movie musical Cats, and they quickly explained the thematic connection.

“As cast members of the Cats movie …” Wilson began.

“… no one but us understands the importance of good visual effects,” killed Corden to much laughter.

The honor of your life pic.twitter.com/E0yfivoizb

– Mallory Rubin (@MalloryRubin) 10 February 2020

Later, the couple hissed and hit the microphone stand before reading the winners who may have undermined the VFX artist’s ceremony of victory. But hey – that’s the showbiz.

Moving music

Of course, some of the best moments were not all smiling, with one clear highlight from the speech by Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir after he had won the Oscar for the best original score.

“To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling in, please speak,” she said.

“We need to hear your voices.”

Guðnadóttir is, in particular, the third woman to have ever won this prize and the first person from Iceland. Not a bad performance to appear on the resume.

The big surprise (1/2)

In the first big shock of the night, Bong Joon-ho from Parasite won the prize for best director in addition to his already claimed best original screenplay and best international oscars.

Joon-ho dedicated his prize to his fellow nominees Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Todd Philips and Sam Mendes (who were expected to win the latter), joking that he thought he could relax after his earlier prizes for the night and was visibly emotional on stage.

“When I was in school, I studied the Martin Scorsese movies and it’s a victory to be nominated with him,” he said. “When people in the US were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list – Quentin I love you.

“And Todd and Sam – great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I want to get a Texas chainsaw and divide the prize in five. “

“Thanks, I’ll drink until the next morning,” he concluded. But his night wasn’t over yet …

Joaquin the wild side

Less surprising was the victory of the best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, although his speech – a long-standing proclamation that extended to problems of racism, sexism, indigenous rights, artificial insemination of animals and the dairy industry – was a bit more freewheeling than most had expected .

#Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins the best actor for his work in @jokermovie. pic.twitter.com/M8ryZGKGHV

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) 10 February 2020

“We fear the idea of ​​personal change because we think we have to sacrifice something to give up,” Phoenix said. “People are so inventive and creative … when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles … we can create change systems for the environment.”

Phoenix concluded with a quote from his deceased brother River Phoenix – “Running with love and peace will follow” – to conclude an emotional acceptance.

The OTHER big surprise (2/2)

As if the surprising Best Director victory was not enough, Parasite also won the coveted Best Picture Award, becoming the first non-English Best Picture winner (and the first South Korean film to even be nominated) and shocking both celebrities in the Dolby Theater and viewers at home.

“I am speechless. We never thought this would ever happen,” said producer Kwak Sin-ae. “We are so happy.”

what was the best time of the night? when Bong Joon Ho won, when Bong Joon Ho won, or when Bong Joon Ho won? or was it when Bong Joon Ho won? #Oscars

– david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) 10 February 2020

The cast and crew thanked viewers for supporting Korean cinema, while fans on social media from director Bong Joon-ho’s work absolutely burst out.

this is the world of bong joon ho and we just live in it #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/1dP3NnoHQS

– megs (@avengercarols) 10 February 2020

Based on his earlier drinking plans after he won ONE prize, we are sure that Director Bong would have a night to remember …