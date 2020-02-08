Oscars Fashion: How designers can win big Backstage with Sandy Kenyon

NEW YORK CITY – When Regina King took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress last year, she wasn’t the only winner.

“I was in the lobby of a LA hotel,” said designer Fernando Garcia. “And everyone was watching on a big screen and nobody knew who I was. But I screamed on the screen: ‘This is my dress!'”

The idea is to be so timeless that the dress will never look dated in the coming years, says Alex Badia from WWD.

“It was perfect because it will go down in history as a beautiful dress,” he said. “She won fashion. She won an Oscar.”

A year later, Badia talks about the “Regina King effect” as more and more stars wear white.

“Something that worked for someone, you’ll see someone else next year,” he said.

King’s dress wore the Oscar de la Renta label, where designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim share the title of creative director.

But you also have your own company called Monse.

“Everyone is different,” said Garcia. “And you have to make sure that you address that person’s personality in your design.”

But the designers also don’t know who will wear what on Oscar night.

“If you change your mind, it’s normal,” Kim said.

Even if a celebrity doesn’t wear a designer dress on the red carpet, there is another way to win.

“After the ceremony, the actresses go back to their room, change and go back to the after party, the Vanity Fair party,” said Kim.

Here Brie Larsen wore a monse design after winning an Oscar four years ago.

“And we had no idea how much attention that would get!” Garcia told me.

