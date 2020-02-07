Oscars fashion as worn back then and now by the nominees of 2020

Call the gang and order the pizza, because the 92nd Academy Awards are just around the corner and the Oscars fashion is the focus.

On Monday at 12 noon (AEST) you can expect some participants who will be present for the first time. This year, however, they are headed by former Oscar graduates.

Take a trip back in time in honor of Hollywood’s nightly night at the first Academy Awards with the 2020 nominees.

Antonio Banderas

Long-time Spanish superstar (and first-time nominee) Banderas is the best actor in a leading role for Pain and Glory. He first visited the Oscars in 1992 with his then wife Ana Leza.

Banderas with his first wife / favorite Christmas ornament. Photo: GettyRocking the butler-chic look with Nicole Kimpel in January. Photo: AAP

Leonardo Dicaprio

Without Leo, there would be no Oscars. This year the Hollywood star celebrates his seventh nomination for his lead role as hidden television star Rick Dalton in Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In 1994, the young man with the fresh face made his Oscar debut as the best nominee for the supporting actor in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

This hairstyle was mandatory for all 90s heartthrobs. Photo: GettyLeo at lunch 2020. Nothing says “I have it” like sunglasses. Photo: Getty

Adam Driver

Adam Driver made his Oscar debut in 2019 for his role in the nervous comedy drama BlackKklansman, for which he was nominated in the category of best supporting actor. This year Driver is the best actor for his role as Charlie in the acclaimed divorce drama Marriage Story.

Driver and Ms. Joanne Tucker nail the pair of dressing. Photo: GettyA year later, still a wedding story at the BAFTA Awards. Photo: Getty

Joaquin Phoenix

Do you remember when we all thought Joaquin Phoenix was a little bit crazy? The four-time candidate attended his first Oscars in 2001 for his supporting role at Gladiator. This year, Phoenix is ​​the best actor for Joker, who has another 10 nominations.

Joaquin brought his mother Arlyn to the Oscars in 2001. Glamorous! Photo: GettyMore classic, more robust, less homeless at the BAFTAs 2020. Photo: Getty

Cynthia Erivo

The British star made her Oscar debut in 2017 and this year she is the main actress for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

Erivo proves that it is a natural Oscars. Photo: GettyYour favorite crazy aunt at this year’s Oscar lunch on January 27th. Photo: Getty

Scarlett Johansson

ScarJo has been a staple for Oscars since its 2004 debut when Lost in Translation won Best Picture. This year she has two innuendo: one for her supporting role in the dark comedy JoJo Rabbit and one for the best actress in a leading role for Marriage Story.

At the time, she loved a body-con number with details. Photo: Getty And at BAFTAs she loved a body-con number with details. Photo: Getty

Saoirse Ronan

The effortlessly cool Irish “It Girl” attended her first Oscars for Atonement in 2008 at the age of 14. Her role as Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s film version of Little Women earned her a nomination for best actress.

Saoirse with baby face (pronounced Ser-sha in frills from the middle of the 19th century)

Renée Zellweger

Renee got her first red carpet with the Academy Awards in 1990. This year she was nominated for her main role in Judy.

Does she wear her Bridget Jones underwear underneath? Photo: GettyThis protective suit says: “I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to win.” Photo: Getty