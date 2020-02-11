Oscars explain the omission of Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce “In Memoriam”

(Photos by: Luke Perry / YouTube, Cameron Boyce / Instagram)

Yesterday we reported about the unfortunate news that the Oscars ceremony left movie icons Sid Haig, Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce of their “In Memoriam” montage of 2020. Now the Academy Awards have officially responded to the backlash.

The Oscars were broadcast on Sunday, February 9. Billie Eilish and Finneas passed on a really moving rendition of “Yesterday” to fans the Beatles. But the Academy has still upset many fans.

Billie Eilish and Finneas took the stage to perform an incredibly tender version of “Yesterday” during the In Memoriam section of the Oscars. Eilish definitely delivered the song when she paid tribute to the big ones. Remarkable names in the dedication were Kobe Bryant, Star Wars“Peter Mayhew and Rip Torn.

You can view the complete assembly and performance of Billie below.

Unfortunately a number of very striking names were missing in this year’s montage. Sid Haig, Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce. Sid Haig is a legend in the film industry with more than 40 years of experience and more than 140 film credits to his name. Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old star is best known for Disney Channel’s Jessie and Descendants film, but also played in the Grown Ups films with Adam Sandler. Boyce will also play the lead role in the coming American Satan spin-off Paradise City. Perhaps the most striking was actor Luke Perry. This is especially strange because Perry played in it Quentin Tarantino“S Once upon a time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt won the best supporting role for the film and was nominated for the best photo.

Many went to social media to tackle the problem.

Wait a second? Let me see if I understand this … the Oscars had a memoriam and somehow Luke Perry was excluded despite being in one of the nominated films?! pic.twitter.com/3nth2skJHp

– ericastwilight (@ericastwilight) 10 February 2020

Excluding Luke Perry from the Oscars in Memoriam was disrespectful. He appeared in Hollywood’s Once Upon a Time, which was nominated for Best Picture. Quentin Tarantino personally chose Luke for his film, so why not call him? #oscars pic.twitter.com/eRICigXD0N

– Price of Reason (@priceoreason) 10 February 2020

My 12-year-old daughter realized that Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry were missing in the memoriam. I realized that Sid Haig was too. Get your shit together, Oscars, because you’re disappointed again. # Oscars2020

– LO (@ OlayKo75) 10 February 2020

I’m sorry, but how was Luke Perry NOT in the memoriam segment at the Oscars last night? he WAS Hollywood, I miss him sm 🙁 pic.twitter.com/sjwnZtecKD

– hayley ♀ (@hayleystruggles) 10 February 2020

it is so disturbing that they did not include a luke perry or cameron boyce in the oscars memoriam. they both contributed so much to entertainment and Luke was even in ouatih. he was fantastic. I miss them so much and wish they were still there ❤️

– | ⩔ ✪ ⩔ (@buckywilscn) 10 February 2020

I hate to drag the In Memoriam segment of the #Oscars every year, so I’m not even gonna do that. I just want to say RIP Sid Haig, an acting legend that so many will miss forever. Never forget Sid Haig. pic.twitter.com/nPMfYBu6zU

– John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) 10 February 2020

DON’T FORGET #SidHaig #LukePerry #CameronBoyce pic.twitter.com/hVHhjplN4p

– Stephanie 🎃🐹 (@ Stephhorror303) 10 February 2020

Now it seems that the Academy has tackled the Oscars controversy. In a statement to E! News, the Academy commented on the issue. The fact that they were omitted did not seem to be much supervision or an accident

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” the statement says. “An executive committee that represents each branch considers the list and makes selections for the broadcast based on limited time available. All entries are recorded on Oscar.com and remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery. “

So it seems that the committee has decided to omit Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry. The Academy Awards did not even mention Sid Haig in their statement. We understand the limitations of time constraints and including everyone involved in the industry. From photographers to costume designers, everyone deserves to be remembered. Haig, Perry and Boyce, however, are remarkable enough to deserve recognition during the ceremony. The online gallery of Oscars can be viewed here.

