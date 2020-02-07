Oscar’s best film history, list of all winners

LOS ANGELES – In the 92-year history of the Oscars, the Academy has nominated 563 films for the Best Picture Award.

Some winners like “Forrest Gump” (1994) are considered classics, others like “Silence of the Lambs” (1991) are pioneers in their genre.

“Titanic” (1997) and “All About Eve” (1950) top the list of most nominated films with 14 nominations each to get the best picture. “La La Land” (2016) also had 14 nominations, but it didn’t get the best picture, even though Warren Beatty’s famous faux pas believed millions of viewers.

“Titanic” is also one of three films that have won a record 11 awards, along with “Ben-Hur” (1959) and “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”. However, the latter is the best film that has won in each nominated category.

“Gone with the Wind” (1939) was the pioneer of color films, while “Midnight Cowboy” (1969) is the only X-rated film that ever won the best picture.

Only a few sequels have been nominated for the best picture and only two have won: “The Godfather Part II” (1974) and “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King”.

In 2020, if the nominee for the best picture, “Parasite”, wins, it will be the first foreign language film to take home the academy’s highest award. This is only the second time that a foreign language film has been added to the list of nominees: Grand Illusion (1938) in French was the first.

Only one of the best picture winners, “The Hurt Locker” (2009), was staged by a woman, Kathryn Bigelow, but a 2020 “Little Women” victory (directed by Greta Gerwig) increased this number to two. Films directed by women have only created this nomination list 14 times.

As film fans know, winning multiple prizes in other categories doesn’t guarantee the best picture success. “Cabaret” (1972) won in eight categories, but lost to “The Godfather” for the main prize.

And although Steven Spielberg is the most nominated best film producer with 10 nominations, in this category he only took home a gold statue for “Schindler’s List” (1993).

The best image winners are listed here in reverse chronological order. The following year indicates when the film was released and not when it won its Oscar:

2010s

“Green Book” (2018)

“The Shape of Water” (2017)

“Moonlight” (2016)

“Spotlight” (2015)

“Birdman” (2014)

“12 years a slave” (2013)

“Argo” (2012)

“The Artist” (2011)

“The King’s Speech” (2010)

2000s

“The Hurt Locker” (2009)

“Slumdog Millionaire” (2008)

“No Country for Old Men” (2007)

“The Departed” (2006)

“Crash” (2005)

“Million Dollar Baby” (2004)

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003)

“Chicago” (2002)

“A Beautiful Mind” (2001)

“Gladiator” (2000)

1990s

“American Beauty” (1999)

“Shakespeare in Love” (1998)

“Titanic” (1997)

“The English Patient” (1996)

“Braveheart” (1995)

“Forrest Gump” (1994)

“Schindler’s List” (1993)

“Unforgiven” (1992)

“The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

“Dancing with Wolves” (1990)

1980s

“Driving Miss Daisy” (1989)

“Rain Man” (1988)

“The Last Emperor” (1987)

“Platoon” (1986)

“Outside of Africa” ​​(1985)

“Amadeus” (1984)

“Conditions of Tenderness” (1983)

“Gandhi” (1982)

“Chariot of Fire” (1981)

“Ordinary People” (1980)

1970s

“Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979)

“The Deer Hunter” (1978)

“Annie Hall” (1977)

“Rocky” (1976)

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975)

“The Godfather Part II” (1974)

“The Sting” (1973)

“The Godfather” (1972)

“The French Connection” (1971)

“Patton” (1970)

1960s

“Midnight Cowboy” (1969)

“Oliver!” (1968)

“In the Heat of the Night” (1967)

“A Man for All Seasons” (1966)

“The Sound of Music” (1965)

“My Fair Lady” (1964)

“Tom Jones” (1963)

“Lawrence of Arabia” (1962)

“West Side Story” (1961)

“The Apartment” (1960)

1950s

“Ben-Hur” (1959)

“Gigi” (1958)

“The Bridge over the Kwai” (1957)

“Around the World in 80 Days” (1956)

“Marty” (1955)

“On the water” (1954)

“From here to eternity” (1953)

“The Biggest Show in the World” (1952)

“An American in Paris” (1951)

“All About Eva” (1950)

1940s

“All the King’s Men” (1949)

“Hamlet” (1948)

“Gentleman’s Agreement” (1947)

“The best years of our life” (1946)

“The Lost Weekend” (1945)

“Go My Way” (1944)

“Casablanca” (1943)

“Mrs. Miniver” (1942)

“How Green Was My Valley” (1941)

“Rebecca” (1940)

1930s

“Gone with the Wind” (1939)

“You Can’t Take It With You” (1938)

“The Life of Emile Zola” (1937)

“The Great Ziegfeld” (1936)

“Mutiny on the Bounty” (1935)

“It Happened One Night” (1934)

“Cavalcade” (1933)

“Grand Hotel” (1932)

“Cimarron” (1931)

“Quiet on the Western Front” (1930)

1920s

The Broadway Melody “(1929)

“Wings” (1927)

