Oscar’s best and worst best picture winner of the past 50 years

Hollywood’s holy grail wins the best picture at the Oscars, but this famous title does not guarantee that a film will be considered an eternal masterpiece.

So much so that there are a large number of recipients for whom the Academy’s only excuse is that it was a good idea at the time.

1. Rain Man (1989)

An otherwise unmistakable road movie that set up the unfortunate formula of uplifting message + disability + bizarre star performance = success at Oscars.

Should have won: Dangerous romances.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlNwXuHUA8I (/ embed)

2. The artist (2012)

A gimmick film by a creative team that has never been heard of. A raw demonstration of Harvey Weinstein’s power to turn small productions into Oscar winners.

Should have won: Midnight in Paris.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YB9Oq0hn5KY (/ embed)

3rd crash (2006)

A decent urban anxiety film that academics desperately reached for instead of letting the statuette of a gay love story.

Should have won: Brokeback Mountain.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEJH0hEoHc4 (/ embed)

4. Driving Miss Daisy (1990)

More of a Hallmark film of the week than Oscar-worthy. This film conveyed the dubious message that all black and white Americans must travel the south together to understand each other. Paving the way for the stunning victory of Green Book in 2019.

Should have won: Crimes and offenses.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQ3wXC5jqKE (/ embed)

5. A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Follow Rain Man’s formula and continue the Russell Crowe (throwing before calling) trend to success. Complete renovation of the complex, often unattractive history of your subject.

Should have won: Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFJgUm7iOKw (/ embed)

Then there are the top winners of the last half century that are getting better over time:

1. The Godfather (1973 Academy Awards)

A flawless gangster epic with too many classic set pieces to count. Introduction of a season of young actors (Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall) who have dominated the film for decades.

2. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1976)

A gripping character drama anchored by a legendary actor (Jack Nicholson) and a forgotten actress (Louise Fletcher). But look at the field that struck it: Barry Lyndon, Dog Day Afternoon, Jaws, Nashville. Has there ever been a stronger nomination field?

3. The Godfather: Part 2 (1975)

Better than its predecessor? I don’t think so, but many do. Michael Corleone’s continued rise examines the violence and corruption at the heart of American politics.

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in Annie Hall. Photo: Rollins-Joffe Productions

4. Annie Hall (1978)

Woody Allen’s masterpiece is the Casablanca of romantic comedies. Every performance, every scene and every line of dialogue is perfect.

5. The Silence of the Lambs (1992)

A white knuckle thriller that is a masterpiece of restraint in its own way and offers unforgettable performances by Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins and Ted Levine. One of only three films (besides Cuckoo’s Nest and It Happened One Night) that won the Oscar for all “Big Five” awards.

6. Schindler’s List (1994)

Steven Spielberg increased the war epic to a moving exploration of the power of personal behavior in the fight against evil. Has given us an equally unforgettable episode of Seinfeld – “You made out on Schindler’s list!”

7. Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2004)

There was nothing safer in the world than the success of this great epic on Oscar night. When Aragorn delivers his speech, “But it’s not this day,” you want to win and slaughter orcs yourself. Synonymous with winning most Oscars of all time (11) with Titanic and Ben Hur.

8. No country for old men (2008)

The Coen brothers put the bizarre crime techniques they used for Miller’s Crossing (1990) and Fargo (1996) through a very dark filter to produce a violent Tex-Mex thriller that is also eloquent about inevitable fate and atonement ,

9. Unforgivable (1993)

Clint Eastwood revived an exhausted genre with a brutal, lyrical western meditation on the aftermath of the murder.

10. The deceased (2007)

Perhaps not among the top ten in gross merit, the Academy gave Martin Scorsese’s Maze Cops and Robbers Saga its ultimate award, partly in recognition of a number of works including gems such as Taxi Driver (1976), Raging Bull ( 1980) and Goodfellas (1980) belonged. 1990). It was the right call.

Roll on Oscars No. 92.

The Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Seven on Monday, February 10th at 12 noon.