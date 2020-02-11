Oscars after parties as much fun as the show thanks to Brad and kids

Hollywood stars who were still up and running after an Oscar ceremony brought to life with the surprise win of South Korean thriller Parasite seemed more or less ready to follow the mood of the best director: “I’m going to to drink in the morning. ”Bong Joon Ho had noticed from the stage.

Award season MVP Brad Pitt felt love – if a little overwhelmed – when he celebrated the after-parties of the Oscars.

He sipped a soft drink and had his best supporting actor trophy engraved in the governor’s ball before sneaking into the Vanity Fair-Bash’s side entrance.

There, page six reported, “he nervously tucked his hair behind his ear and accepted a couple of hugs,” as well as well-wishers like Spike Lee, Minnie Driver, Tiffany Haddish, and Kim Kardashian (who held his hand). and Kanye West stormed to congratulate him.

Mr. Pitt in the house. Photo: Getty

Pitt met with Rebel Wilson and Chelsea Handler for a while and had a quick reunion with Geena Davis, the co-star of Thelma and Louise, before heading to the side door.

“I’m not really a party guy,” said the star, who has been sober since separating from Angelina Jolie in 2016, apologetically.

Still, the night was young.

Pitt then made his way to Guy Oseary’s fashionable Oscar Soire, where his ex-Jennifer Aniston was also present.

After the SAG “Arm Hold” was seen all over the world, he played cool this time.

While he was standing near Aniston, people saw that the two were not interacting.

Instead, he was related to Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Lukas Haas and a super slim Adele.

“She lost more weight. Everyone said, “Is that Adele?” A source reported E!

“She looked incredible.”

Adele celebrates with TV presenter Kinga Rusin. Photo: Instagram

Formerly at Vanity Fair Oscars Bash, Pitt’s 10-year-old Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Julia Butters (who had polished the turkey sandwich she’d stowed in her pink purse) was about to spend her big league days milking.

She met 12-year-old Jojo Rabbit star Roman Griffin Davis, whose hilarious buddy act with 11-year-old co-star Archie Yates won the red carpet earlier that day.

The boys laughed and jumped on the show. Yates said to a reporter who told them to enjoy the night, “Let’s die of lack of sleep!”

Butters asked and got a selfie with Adam Sandler.

“Did you have the best time today?” He asked the child stars.

“This is the best time, isn’t it?”

Oscar’s debutante Julia Butters buttered Adam Sandler. Photo: Getty

Joker winner Joaquin Phoenix managed to turn his eyebrows around after speaking in his Best Actor acceptance speech about “troublesome issues we face together”.

He grabbed vegan burgers with fiance Rooney Mara – who turned from their heels into high-top sneakers – before heading to the Vanity Fair party, chatting with singer Billie Eilish, and drinking a bottle of champagne.

When a waiter offered him a hamburger, he held up a sign that said, “Choose vegan. It is not a fad, it is the future! “

For those who still have stamina, Beyoncé and Jay-Z held their after-after party at Chateau Marmont.

“Pool tables were set up and it was created to feel like a pub,” an insider told E! News.

Guests included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Sean Diddy Combs, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Natalie Portman and Charlize Theron.

DJ Questlove played 90s throwbacks as well as songs from hosts such as Empire State of Mind and Crazy in Love.

Beyoncé “mouthed and danced” to her hits, a source says. “Everyone was around her and bowed to her.”

Reese Witherspoon teased the event on Instagram and published a photo of herself in a shimmering Dolce & Gabbana dress: “Only @beyonce was able to get me out of the house after 11 p.m.”

Many stars swapped their Oscar dresses for party looks and many stars who were not invited to the show made the cut for the Bashes.

The little woman Greta Gerwig had a ball with her (mostly) group of girls.

Gerwig corridor. Photo: Getty

Emily Ratajkowski bared her waist, which is standard for a model who became an actress.

Em Rata does it. Photo: Getty

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West became smart about cameras.

Act sister. Photo: Getty

Chrissy Teigen made a big appearance with husband John Legend.

The party starter / show stopper. Photo: Getty

Hailey Baldwin was minus husband Justin Bieber, but was armed with a lot of legs.

Ms. Bieber puts it on the Vanity Fair Gala. Photo: Getty

And Joan Collins threw it out of the park when it came to glamor.

Ladies, that’s how you make fame. Photo: Getty

This is a wrap.