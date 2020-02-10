Oscars 2020: Zack Gottsagen, the star of ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’, is the first Oscar presenter with Down syndrome to write history

LOS ANGELES – Bong Joon Ho and the “Parasite” team were not the only ones to write Oscar’s story.

Zack Gottsagen, who starred in the comedy drama “The Peanut Butter Falcon” in 2019, was the first presenter in the history of the Oscars with Down syndrome.

He shared the stage with Costa Shia LaBeouf to present the award for the best live action short film.

Gottsagen received a standing ovation after delivering the familiar line “And the Oscar goes to …”.

However, LaBeouf received some criticism for the presentation, accused of laughing at godsages.

“Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el went to Twitter to defend the 33-year-old actor.

“Shia was offered to hand over an Oscar,” she tweeted. “He said he’d do it if he could share that moment with his beloved co-star Zach Gottsagen, whom we all adore. It’s stressful up there …”

Before the film was released, LaBeouf spoke highly of its co-star “The Peanut Butter Falcon”.

“He is very loving, not very critical. There is no irony in him,” said LaBeouf. “So these kinds of aspects, like character, yes, character, integrity, stuff like that. Very honest person. He never lied in his life. He doesn’t swear. He’s pretty pure.”

