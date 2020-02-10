Oscars 2020: view the full list of this year’s winners

Here is who has tidy up the night

The results are in for the 2020 Oscars, the end of a new packed season.

The completely vegan Golden Globes made history this year, while Brad Pitt made a wild joke about Prince Harry at the BAFTAs – right in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

But back to the Oscars, and it was another successful night for Parasite, which won a total of four prizes, while 1917 won three.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger cleared the categories Best Actor and Actress, respectively. Keep reading for the full list of 2020 Oscar winners below.

Best photo

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Wedding Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood – WINNER



Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Wedding Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Director

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once upon a time … In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho – WINNER

cinematography

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917, Roger Deakins – WINNER

Once upon a time … In Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Costume design

The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran – WINNER

Once upon a time … In Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Documentary (function)

American Factory, Julia Rieichert and Steven Bognar – WINNER

The cave, Feras Fayyad

The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa

For Sama, Vaud Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov

Documentary (short subject)

In the absence, Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Skateboarding in a war zone if you are a girl, Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva – WINNER

Life Overtakes Me, Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas

St. Louis Superman, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix

Film editing

Ford against Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland – WINNER

De Ier, Thelma Cleaner

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Writing (adapted scenario)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit – WINNER

prankster

Little women

The two popes

Writing (original scenario)

Knives out

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

International feature film

Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov

Les Miserables, Ladj Ly

Pain and glory, Pedro Almodovar

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho – WINNER

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bomb – WINNER

prankster

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Music (original score)

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir – WINNER

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Wedding story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Music (original song)

Toy Story 4, “I can’t throw you away”

Rocketman, “I’m going to love me again” – WINNER

Breakthrough, “I’m with you”

Frozen 2, “Into the Unknown”

Harriet, “Stand Up”

Production design

De Irish, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

Once upon a time … In Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh – WINNER

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun, Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee

Animation film

How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

Animated short film

Dcera

Hair Love – WINNER

Kitbull2

memorable

Sister

Live action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta soccer club

Neighbors’ window – WINNER

Saria

A sister

Edit sound

Ford v Ferrari – WINNER

prankster

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mix sound

Advertisement Astra

Ford against Ferrari

prankster

1917 – WINNER

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The lionking

1917 – WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker