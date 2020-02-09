Oscar’s 2020 verdict on who will win and who should win

The Oscar 2020 race looks more predictable than usual after a handful of films and people (1917, Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix) pretty much explored the pool during the awards season.

However, the Academy Awards often do not follow a screenplay.

Here is who should win and who will win:

best picture

Who should win: Bong Joon Ho is a hit by Parasite. If it wins, it will be the first non-English film to take the award home.

Who will win: Bro-Fest The Irishman is a guaranteed winner for the pale, male and stale voters that make up the academy, even though Quentin Tarantino’s problematic ode to Hollywood, Once upon a time … could sneak into Hollywood.

main actor

Who should win: Antonio Banderas for pain and fame. It is not only the best performance of the past year, but also the best career of Banderas.

Who will win: I think the academy will go to safety here and award another Oscar for seven-time nominee Robert De Niro (The Irishman).

leading lady

Who should win: Scarlett Johansson deserves a nuanced presentation in Marriage Story, with Charlize Theron’s transformation into Megyn Kelly for Bombshell being particularly mentioned.

Whoever wins: This is ScarJo’s first Oscar nomination – and it is divided into two categories. If you don’t honor her for JoJo Rabbit, she will surely win the Oscar here.

supporting cast

Who should win?: Joe Pesci, the Irishman. The film itself is bloated and sluggish, but Pesci is electrifying.

Who will win: The Irishman has two nominations in this category, so it is likely that it is Al Pacino or Pesci.

Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit. Photo by Fox Searchlight Pictures

Supporting Actress

Who should win: Laura Dern, marriage history. Dern is at the peak of her career and this film wonderfully shows her charisma on screen, her strange timing and her emotional depth.

Who will win: Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) about Margot Robbie (Bombshell.)

Best director

Who should win: Bong Joon Ho, parasite.

Who will win: Tarantino is a potential winner here, but I think the prize will go to Scorsese because the only thing the Academy likes more than films about Hollywood are films that revive former Hollywood stars and well-known storylines about men as men.

Custom screenplay

Who should win: Greta Gerwig for little women.

Who will win: Either Steven Zaillian for The Irishman or Anthony McCarten for The Two Popes.

Original screenplay

Who should win?: This is a difficult question. Either Rian Johnston’s funny pun in Knives Out or Noah Baumbach’s painfully accurate prose in Marriage Story.

Who will win: I have the feeling that the academy is on my side: Baumbach.

cinematography

Who should win: Roger Deakins for 1917.

Who will win: Roger Deakins for 1917. Some things are just objectively perfect.

Best international feature film

Who should win: While I would love parasites to snatch the best film and this, Pedro Almodovar’s beautiful, semi-autobiographical meditation of desire, pain and memory pain and fame is a cinematic genius.

who will win: Parasite. The academy will want to prevent the outbreak of mass protests. Run by me.

original score

Who should win: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker.

Who will win: Randy Newman for Marriage Story or Thomas Newman for 1917.

Visual effects

Who should win?: 1917 is full of subtle visual effects that bring the horrors of war to life in a dramatic and often exceptionally poetic way.

Who will win: The Irishman. Because of course.

The 2020 Academy Awards will be shown live on Seven on Monday at 12:00 p.m. (AEST).