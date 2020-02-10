Oscars 2020: The winners of the 92nd Academy Awards include ‘Parasite’ and Joaquin Phoenix

LOS ANGELES – “Parasite” has won the best picture Oscar and is the first foreign language film to take home the greatest honor in the film. Bong Joon Ho’s class satire was one of the favorites of the season, though she hasn’t received an Oscar nomination for her cast. Bong’s ingenuity to create a Grifter family that fits into the life of a wealthy family is widely recognized.

The 92nd Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Here you will find everything you need to know, from fashion to nominations to winners.

Who won the main awards?

“Parasite” not only won the best picture, but also the night and took home a total of four Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards.

RELATED: Oscar story, list of all films to get the best picture

Brad Pitt has finally got his acting Oscar. The four-time nominee won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a stuntman in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. Pitt called the victory “incredible”.

Laura Dern won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Marriage Story”. She thanked her parents in a heartfelt acceptance speech. “Some say you never meet your heroes, but I say if you are really blessed you will get them as your parents.” She was also nominated in three other categories.

Joaquin Phoenix also took home his first Oscar. He won the best actor in a leading role for his appearance in “Joker”, which also won the Oscar for the best original score.

What were the other notable victories of the night?

“Parasite” won its first Oscar for best original screenplay and became the first Korean film to take the award home.

FULL LIST: See who won an Oscar in 2020

What were the big fashion moments of the night?

Billy Porter did it again! He rocked the red carpet with a design that sparkled in gold feathers. Lauren Dern glowed pink when she arrived on the carpet with her mother Diane Ladd.

PHOTOS: 2020 Oscars

What were the most notable performances?

Janelle Monae and Billy Porter started the night with a colorful performance. Before leaving the stage, Monae made sure that the academy did not honor filmmakers in the best director category. “We celebrate all women who have made phenomenal films,” she said.

Eminem took the stage with one of his hits, “Lose Yourself”, which earned him the Oscar for best original title in 2003.

Billie Eilish rocked the 2020 Oscars with a somber performance in the In Memoriam segment. The 18-year-old played with her producer brother Finneas “Yesterday” from The Beatles during the part of the ceremony that took place just a few days after the death of Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s golden age. Kobe Bryant, an 2018 Oscar winner for the short film “Dear Basketball”, was also included in the segment.

Elton John, Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and Chrissy Metz played at the 92nd Academy Awards. The Oscars show also featured Questlove.

In what other moments did people speak?

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, stopped by to hold an opening monologue. Martin called it “an incredible downgrading”. Martin noted that something was missing from this year’s nominees. “Vaginas!” Rock replied.

“Parasite” received its second Oscar of the night for the best international feature film, which was officially known as the best foreign language film. The 2020 Oscars were the first year for the renamed award.

While many speeches highlighted the struggle for women in Hollywood, a woman is paving the way into her industry. Eimear Noore was the first conductor of the Oscar Orchestra in its 92-year history. Natalie Portman also made a statement as she strutted the red carpet in a cape with the names of battered directors.

RELATED: Stars focus on women’s performance during the Academy Awards, although they tend to do poorly in the director category

Who hosted the Oscars?

According to Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, the biggest night in Hollywood will be hostless for the second year in a row, focusing on large amounts of music, comedy and star power.

Who presents itself at the Oscars?

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Keanu Reeves, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Salma Hayek have all signed up to present at the Oscars.

Other Oscar moderators are Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Mütze Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Oscar Isaac, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King and Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Anthony Ramos, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Taika Waititi, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

Who was still there?

Anthony Ramos of the Broadway show Hamilton first appeared at the Oscars when he introduced Lin Manuel Miranda, who was nominated for an Oscar.

Will the Oscars honor Kobe Bryant?

Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for his short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018, died in a helicopter crash north of Los Angeles on January 26. The academy plans to acknowledge Bryant’s death during the February 9 television show, though it is not immediately clear how they will do it.

Director Spike Lee wore the Los Angeles Lakers colors on the red carpet on Sunday evening. He was wearing a purple suit with gold decoration and the number 24 on his lapel.

Matthew Cherry, who wrote and directed the animated short film “Hair Love”, also dedicated his Oscar win on Sunday to Bryant.

Where’s the Academy Awards?

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the 19th time in a row.

Which films have been nominated?

Nine films were nominated for the best picture this year: “Ford vs. Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Marriage History”, “1917”, “Once Upon a Time” , ..in Hollywood “and” Parasite “.

“Joker” leads the field with 11 nominations, while “The Irishman”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “1917” are close behind each with 10.

A record number of 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, which corresponds to a third of the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Download our printable ballot paper for On The Red Carpet 2020 nominees

Complete list of 2020 Oscar nominations

Additional 2020 Oscars coverage:

Oscars Sunday

PHOTOS: Stars arrive on the red carpet

Billy Porter rocks gold feathers on the red carpet

Laura Dern shines with her mother Diane Ladd on the red carpet in pink

America Ferrera honors “belligerent ancestors” on the red carpet

Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Oscars

Idina Menzel talks nervously about “Into the Unknown” Oscar’s appearance

Margot Robbie crowns her big weekend with another nomination at the Oscars

“Little Women” star Florence Pugh enchants Oscar as the first nominee

Renee Zellweger on Judy Garland’s Oscar-nominated performance

Antonio Banderas nominated for the 1st Oscar for “Pain and Glory”

Brad Pitt becomes politically in acceptance speech, Trump suggests impeachment

Renee Zellweger on Judy Garland’s Oscar-winning performance: “She is heroic”

How Lucasfilm made Robert De Niro 50 years younger in “The Irishman”

More Oscar resources

Print out your 2020 Oscars ballets here

Complete list of 2020 Oscar nominations

Oscar nomination 2020 surprised: No Beyoncé, J.Lo, Frozen 2

The Oscar nominations for 2020 break the record with 62 female nominees

How this year’s best nominees fared at the box office

Hollywood reacts to nominations for “Joker”, “Marriage Story”

PHOTOS: Which 2020 Oscar-nominated actresses wore actors on red carpets this season of awards

Every dress every winner of the best actress ever wore

Unexpected moments can happen at the Oscars, proving that anything is possible

Oscar-nominated films 2020: How to see parasites, jokers and other nominees

History, list of all films to get the best picture

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.