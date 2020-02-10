Oscars 2020: the complete winners list

Welcome to the Oscars of 2020!

From Parasite to Marriage Story to Little Women and back, 2019 was full of extraordinary films that drew the audience to the theater.

Todd Phillips’s Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, including Best photo, Best actor and Best director. But the race is tight with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’s 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 10 nominations each – all including Best Picture and Best Director. So who takes home the biggest prizes in Hollywood?

Below, updated live, are all nominees and winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which will be broadcast on Sunday, February 9 at 8:00 PM. ET on ABC.

And the Oscar goes to …

Best photo

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Dear director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Dear actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Wedding Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Dear actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, wedding story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best original scenario

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Wedding story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once upon a time in Hollywood, there was Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

Best adapted scenario

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The two popes, Anthony McCarten

Best makeup and hairstyle

Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Best suit design

The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once upon a time in Hollywood, there was Arianne Phillips

Best cinematography

The Irishman Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917, Roger Deakins

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Best original number

“I can’t let you throw it away” from Toy Story 4, Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, Elton John

“I’m Standing With You” by Breakthrough, Diane Warren

“Into The Unknown” by Frozen II, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” by Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best original score

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Wedding story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi, Poland

Honeyland, Northern Macedonia

Les Misérables, France

Pain and Glory, Spain

Parasite, South Korea

Best documentary function

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best animation film

How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

Best movie editing

Ford against Ferrari, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

De Ier, Thelma Cleaner

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Yang Jinmo

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Best sound mix

Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford against Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once upon a time there was in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Best sound processing

Ford against Ferrari, Donald Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once upon a time in Hollywood, there was Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord

Best production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best documentary short subject

In the absence

Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)

I am overwhelmed by life

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best live action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta soccer club

The neighbors window

Saria

A sister

Best animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair love

Kitbull

memorable

Sister

