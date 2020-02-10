Oscars 2020: the complete winners list

Welcome to the Oscars of 2020!
From Parasite to Marriage Story to Little Women and back, 2019 was full of extraordinary films that drew the audience to the theater.
Todd Phillips’s Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, including Best photo, Best actor and Best director. But the race is tight with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’s 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 10 nominations each – all including Best Picture and Best Director. So who takes home the biggest prizes in Hollywood?
Below, updated live, are all nominees and winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which will be broadcast on Sunday, February 9 at 8:00 PM. ET on ABC.
And the Oscar goes to …
Best photo
Ford against Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
Wedding story
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
Dear director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
Dear actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Wedding Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Dear actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best supporting actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, wedding story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best original scenario
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Wedding story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once upon a time in Hollywood, there was Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won
Best adapted scenario
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The two popes, Anthony McCarten
Best makeup and hairstyle
Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Best suit design
The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once upon a time in Hollywood, there was Arianne Phillips
Best cinematography
The Irishman Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
1917, Roger Deakins
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Best original number
“I can’t let you throw it away” from Toy Story 4, Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, Elton John
“I’m Standing With You” by Breakthrough, Diane Warren
“Into The Unknown” by Frozen II, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up” by Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Best original score
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Wedding story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best international feature film
Corpus Christi, Poland
Honeyland, Northern Macedonia
Les Misérables, France
Pain and Glory, Spain
Parasite, South Korea
Best documentary function
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best animation film
How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World
I lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
Best movie editing
Ford against Ferrari, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
De Ier, Thelma Cleaner
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Yang Jinmo
Best visual effects
Avengers: Endgame, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Best sound mix
Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford against Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once upon a time there was in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Best sound processing
Ford against Ferrari, Donald Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once upon a time in Hollywood, there was Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord
Best production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best documentary short subject
In the absence
Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)
I am overwhelmed by life
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best live action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta soccer club
The neighbors window
Saria
A sister
Best animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair love
Kitbull
memorable
Sister
. (TagsToTranslate) Oscars