Oscars 2020: Sandy Powell, costume designer, asks celebrities to sign a suit for the charity auction

LOS ANGELES – A British costume designer’s Oscars suit is more than just an outfit. She has celebrities sign him before auctioning him off to charity.

Sandy Powell set out on a trip in late January.

RELATED: Oscars 2020 Winners List: See Which Films, Nominees Went Home With Gold

On her Instagram, she states that the money raised goes to the Art Fund initiative to save Derek Jarman’s Prospect Cottage in Dungeness.

Celebrities like Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Saoirse Ronan, Woody Harelson, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Renée Zellweger have signed the designer’s suit.

Powell has worn the suit at the BAFTAs in London and most recently at the 92nd Academy Awards.

RELATED: Oscar nominations: 2020 breaks records, 62 female nominees

The British designer hopes the auction will contribute to her mission to raise £ 3.5m, which is equivalent to $ 3.8m.

Jarman, an English filmmaker and artist, was Powell’s mentor and friend. Money that is collected helps buy and maintain his former home.

More stories and videos about the 2020 Oscars can be found here.

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.