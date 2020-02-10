Oscars 2020: Red Carpet Hits & Misses ranked

The Oscars are one of the biggest nights of the year when it comes to fashion! The stars of Hollywood do not hold back with their red carpet looks when it comes to the Oscars and we have seen some memorable moments of style over the years. 2020 was no different and everyone from Scarlett Johnasson to Natalie Portman stepped dressed for the evening to the evening. Follow along as we finish and rank the red carpet hits and misses of the 2020 Oscars:

32. Hit: Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman got out at the Oscars 2020 in a dress that reminded her of her Star Wars days. The black and gold embellished dress is designed by Dior and has a translucent neckline and gold braids that are wedged into her waist. She crowned the look with a black cape with the names of ejected female directors on the lapel embellished as an act of female empowerment.

31. Madam: Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh got off at the 2020 Oscars in an aqua-colored dress with a v-neckline and layered ruffles. Although we absolutely love this color, we do not know for sure whether the shape of this dress was most flattering with the heavy ruffles and the high-low hem.

30. Hit: Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari got out in a beautiful powder blue dress for the 2020 Oscars that certainly reminded us of a modern Cinderella dress. The look had a soft sweetheart neckline and flattering ruffles around the waist. She covered the look with a diamond necklace and matching silver earrings.

29. Madam: Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall got out at the 2020 Oscars in a slim black dress with a heavy beaded collar. Although this look was certainly unique, we do not know for sure whether we were the biggest fans, because the collar and the rest of the dress did not seem to match well and did not look alike.

28. Hit: Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz shone in red during the Oscars of 2020, where she got off in this chiffon dress with an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline. We love how she combined this with long mermaid waves and a red lip that was perfectly matched.

27. Madam: Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna missed this year with her Oscars look this year with a deep neckline, thigh-high slit and cobalt embellishment. We found this look a bit too revealing for the stylish Oscars and the blue bangs on the shoulders and sleeves felt out of place.

26. Hit: Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever was astonishingly looking forward to the 2020 Oscars, where she opted for a slender red dress. We absolutely love the shape of this dress and the sweetheart neckline that felt super elegant. She covered the look with a red sash that she hung around her shoulders and added the perfect Hollywood glamor quality.

25. Madam: America Ferrera

America Ferrera got out in a beautiful burgundy dress for the 2020 Oscars, but we have to admit that we were not big fans of her choice of accessories. Although she looked cute with her budding baby bump, we don’t know for sure if the golden headband over her forehead was the flattering option to combine with the dress.

24. Hit: Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae definitely had one of the most unique dresses for the 2020 Oscars. Her look consisted of a crystal-decorated A-line dress with a sparkling hood that she wore elegantly on her head. If there is a place to wear a crystal-decorated hood and look totally glamorous, it’s the Oscars!

23. Mrs: Laura Dern

Laura Dern was one of the most celebrated actresses of the evening at the Oscars of 2020; we must admit, however, that we were not the biggest fans of her clothing choice. The light pink number had a luxurious satin material that was embellished with black fringes on the body. The brushes felt a bit out of place with this look, making it a miss in our books.

22. Hit: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus went the sleek and easy route with her look for the 2020 Oscars! The actress wore a beautiful sapphire-colored dress in a sneaky silk material that she adorned with a glitzy diamond necklace.

21. Madam: Kelly Marie Tran

Kelly Marie Tran chose a voluminous black dress for the 2020 Oscars of which we were unfortunately not the biggest fans. The look had a drop-like waist and a full skirt, but the hemline where these two materials came together was asymmetrical, making the whole look a bit messy.

20. Hit: Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz shined in a black Chanel dress for the 2020 Oscars. We love the simplistic elegance of this look, but the halter neckline, tulle rose detail and pearl band have added an extra dimension and feminine details.

19. Madam: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish opted for a Chanel suit for the 2020 Oscars, which we must consider a fashion miss. The look had embellished Chanel logos everywhere that took away the elegance and sophistication of a classic tweed suit from Chanel.

18. Hit: Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek was blinded in this whimsical white song for the 2020 Oscars. The look was provided with a soft tulle that rattled along the body and hung in a floating asymmetrical sleeve. We love how feminine and airy this look feels!

17. Mrs: Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph opted for burnt orange sequins for the 2020 Oscars that we must admit we were not convinced of. Although we love this color on Rudolph, the dress had no shape and hung awkwardly with the one-sided sleeve.

16. Hit: Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge was one of the hosts of the red carpet this year, but we couldn’t help admiring her own beautiful white dress! Her look had soft pleats behind the skirt and a red rose trim at the waist. She coordinated her lip color with the red doll on her dress and wore shiny diamond earrings for some extra sparkle.

15. Madam: Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan chose a peplum-style dress for the 2020 Oscars, which we thought was an unfortunate fashion miss. Although the top of the dress is pretty funky, yet elegant, with the black and white peplum, we felt it didn’t flow with the lilac-colored skirt that felt like it had come from a completely different dress.

14. Hit: Brie Larson

Brie Larson was absolutely blinded by the Oscars of 2020, where she rocked this blushing pink sparkling song with a cape on the floor! There was something so feminine and glitzy about this look and we didn’t see anything like it on the red carpet that definitely made it stand out.

13. Hit: Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo looked so glamorous at the Oscars 2020, where she chose this white, voluminous dress with a metal sequined bodice. We love how the skirt of this dress flared out to emphasize an hourglass figure and the asymmetrical details of the neckline were amazing.

12. Madam: Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara wore a black lace look for the 2020 Oscars of which we were not the biggest fans. The look felt heavy and uncomfortable with the cutouts, ruffled skirt and puffed shoulders.

11. Hit: Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie looked beautiful on the red carpet from Oscars this year, where she opted for a black strapless look. We love the sapphire brooch trim on the chest and the elegant off-shoulder neckline with this look.

10. Miss: Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton had a red carpet at the Oscars of 2020, where she opted for a black dress with a layered skirt and flashy shoulders. This look simply lacked a red carpet with its monochrome color scheme and casual Peter Pan collar.

9. Hit: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron chose a striking black number for the 2020 Oscars. The Dior look fitted her like a glove and had an asymmetrical neckline that a sleeve wore elegantly off her shoulder, which we loved.

8. Mrs. Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig rocked a dramatic red dress for the Oscars of 2020 that was far too theatrical for the stylish event. The song contained weird protruding ruffles on the side of the dress that made it feel like something that would have been much better suited to an experimental red carpet such as the Met Gala.

7. Hit: Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling was unmistakably one of the best dressed women of the evening at the Oscars 2020. We love how the canary yellow color of this dress speaks, but the dress still has beautiful details such as this one-shoulder neckline and pleats around the waist.

6. Madam: Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot had a fashion miss during the 2020 Oscars this year. The actress opted for a black and pink dress with a lace bodice and a foefy tulle skirt. The combination of these two fabrics seemed a strange choice to combine and did not run well together.

5. Hit: Reneé Zellweger

Reneé Zellweger looked so elegant to the 2020 Oscars where she wore this white sequins with one shoulder. The dress had soft pink beads that were strung with light blue thread that gave the dress an iridescent quality and dimension.

4. Miss: Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh chose a champagne-colored song for the 2020 Oscars with a combination of corrugated tulle and heavy sequins. Although we actually don’t mind the skirt and sequins on this dress, we found the bulky sleeves too lavish and that the dress would have been much more elegant and simpler without that detail being processed.

3. Hit: Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson stole the show in this silver strapless dress that she wore to the 2020 Oscars. The shape of this dress perfectly matched her figure and the unique metal decoration on the bodice certainly made this number stand out.

2. Miss: Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman had a fashion miss at the Oscars of 2020, where she got out with this dark velvet song. Although we love the texture and shape of this dress, the cutouts on the sleeves felt out of place and a bit awkward.

1. Hit: Regina King

Of all the red carpet dresses at this year’s 2020 Oscars, our favorite must be this light pink number worn by Regina King. The look had a full skirt, an asymmetrical neckline and soft silver beads along the body that came together for a truly breathtaking moment for the red carpet.

