Oscars 2020: Politics will likely be part of some speeches from award winners

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES – The Academy Awards are the ultimate celebration of film every year.

Whether planned or not, the speeches also focus on politics for many years.

Show producers say they don’t plan to bring political issues to the show – but they don’t show in advance what the award winners could say when they step onto the podium.

“For us, the show is all about films, filmmakers and artists,” said Oscar producer Lynette Howell. “It’s really about celebrating these films and artists. The show we produce is about it. Who knows what someone will say when he accepts his price and has this platform. We cannot control any of it.”

Dave Karger, a moderator of the TCM network, said the audience should expect political content in speeches because some of the nominees were open in their views and engagement.

“I think if you have the kind of people who will win, like Laura Dern and especially Joaquin Phoenix, you have to expect some political content in the speeches,” said Karger. “And if they do it right, I find it pretty entertaining.”

In the meantime, outside the theater, the crews are intensively preparing the arrival area on the red carpet.

“The red carpet will look very different this year,” said Joe Lewis, a show producer. “The academy has set a new direction for its appearance.”

The arrival area will focus on the guest experience and make the arrivals a special occasion, he said. One change is that the audience outside will be in “pods” rather than the traditional stands.

