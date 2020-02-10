Oscars 2020 – Parasite makes history with 4 Oscars and Joaquin Phoenix remembers his late brother River

PARASITE was the shocking big winner of the 2020 Academy Awards on an emotional night when Joaquin Phoenix paid tribute to his late brother while accepting the Joker Best Actor Award.

The South Korean black comedy made history when it became the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

Parasite wrote HistoryCredit: Reuters on Sunday evening at the 2020 Academy Awards

The cast and producers couldn’t stop their enthusiasm

The best-picture race against Parasite was expected to take place around 1917, and the British war epic seemed to have the upper hand after winning three technical awards at the start of the ceremony.

However, there was a shift when Bong Joon-ho won Best Director category and defeated Sam Mendes.

History was written shortly after Jane Fonda presented the final prize, much to the delight of the crowd who gave the cast and producers a long standing ovation.

A short time later, there was a second ovation when the television’s producers tried to end the night by turning off the lights when the winners of the Oscar 2020 edition made their speeches.

However, the lights quickly turned back on when Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, among others, started clapping and demanding that the Parasite team be able to finish their statements.

The night also saw:

The parasite producer Kwak Sin Ae said: “I am speechless. We never thought that this would ever happen. We are so happy. I think that a very favorable moment in history is happening.

“I would like to express my deepest thanks and respect to all members of the Academy for this decision.”

Next up was Lee Jeong Un, who announced the director of the film, who previously said he was looking forward to drinking the rest of the night after the film won Best International Feature.

“I would like to thank Director Bong very much. Thank you for being. And I like everything about him: his smile, his crazy hair, the way he speaks, how he walks and, above all, the way he directs leads, “said Lee.

“And what I really like about him is his sense of humor and the fact that he can really make fun of himself and never take himself seriously.”

Joaquin Phoenix made an emotional speech after winning best actor for JokerCredit: EPA

“When he was 17, my brother wrote this text. He said,” Run with love for salvation – and peace will follow, “Joaquin recalled his late brother River

Brotherly love

As most predicted, Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor and gave the most emotional speech of the night.

“If we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create change systems,” said Joaquin, who described himself as a “villain” in his speech.

“Not when we cancel each other out because of past mistakes, but when we guide each other to grow to salvation is the best of humanity.”

He then started talking about his brother River Phoenix, an Oscar nominee for My Own Private Idaho, who died from a drug overdose in 1993.

“When he was 17 my brother wrote this text. He said ‘run with love for salvation and peace will follow,'” said Joaquin.

He could barely understand the words when he threw back the tears, and after he recognized the academy again, he went off the stage.

Joaquin, who won for his work in Joker, had previously been nominated for his work in Gladiator, Walk the Line and The Master.

The beginning of his speech was a little confusing as it was his habit for most of the awards season.

“God, I’m so grateful right now. And I don’t feel raised above any of my candidates or anyone in this room because we share the same extraordinary life, love of film and this form of expression for me, the most extraordinary life,” he said the viewers.

“I don’t know what I would be without it. But I think the greatest gift that has been given to me and many of us in this room is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless.”

Renee Zellweger dedicated her award to Judy Garland, who had never won a competitive Oscar in her life

Renee Zellweger paid tribute to Judy GarlandCredit: Reuters

JUDY LEAVES IT

Renee Zellweger also continued her career and won her second Oscar for portraying Judy Garland in the biography of Judy.

It is the only award that Garland never won her own life, even though she was nominated twice for her work in A Star is Born and Judgment in Nuremberg.

The Texan, who previously won the award for best supporting actress for her performance in Cold Mountain, praised Garland and other heroes in her speech.

“The past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland across generations and cultures was a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us. The best of us who inspire us to find the best in ourselves.” Renee said.

“You know, when they unite us, when we look at our heroes, we agree. And that’s important. Neil Armstrong, Sally Ride, Delores Huerta, Venus and Serena [Williams] and Selena, Bob Dylan, [Martin] Scorsese, Fred Rogers, Harriet Tubman. “

She continued: “We agree with our teachers and our brave men and women in uniform who serve. We agree with our first responders and firefighters. And when we celebrate our heroes, we are reminded of who we are, united people.”

Renee then said that the price she held was as much, if not more, of the woman she portrayed in her film.

“And although Judy Garland did not receive this award in her time, I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set and is also representative of the fact that her legacy is of a unique state of emergency and inclusiveness and generosity of mind, “said Renee.

“It goes beyond any artistic achievement. Miss Garland, you were definitely one of the heroes who unite and define us. And that is definitely for you. I am so grateful.”

Brad Pitt thanked his children and got his first Oscar at SundayCredit: AP: Associated Press

Brad Pitt said that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox “color everything I do”. Credit: Reuters

BRAD PITT BEATS PACINO, PESCI, HANKS AND HOPKINS

The night started with Brad Pitt, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Once upon a time in Hollywood, he came on stage to thank his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, director Quentin Tarantino and his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

In his speech, Brad said that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox “color everything I do”.

Then he added, “I adore you.”

The 56-year-old actor also said he “would ride on [DiCaprios] coattails every day”.

Brad also got a little political to open his speech, referring to the recent Trump hearing.

“They told me I only had 45 seconds, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” said Brad after accepting the Regina King award.

“I think Quentin might make a film about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.”

Then he praised Quentin and said, “This is really about Quentin Jerome Tarantino. You are original, you are unique.

“The film industry would be much drier without you and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth. Seek the best in people, expect the worst, but seek the best.”

Then he went on and said, “Leo, I’m going to ride your coattails every day, man. The view is fantastic.”

Brad used his time on stage to say thank you to some people who enabled him to enter the industry.

“I’m a bit amazed. I can’t look back, but that made me do it, and I think of my people taking me to the driveway to see Butch and Sundance and to load. I get on my car and pull out of here Geena [Davis] and Ridley [Scott] give me my first shot [at Thelma and Louise] for all the wonderful people I met along the way.

“To stand here now: ‘Once upon a time … in Hollywood.’ Isn’t that the truth? “

Laura Dern won her first Oscar for A Marriage StoryCredit: AP: Associated Press

LAURA WINS THE FIRST OSCAR FOR HISTORY

Laura Dern followed Brad as the best supporting actress for her work in A Marriage Story, thanking her children and stepchildren.

The actress, who was previously nominated for her work in Rambling Rose and Wild, also thanked her parents

“Noah [Baumbach] wrote a film about love and breaking through divisions in the name and in honor of family and family and hopefully for all of us on behalf of our planet,” said Dern.

“And I would particularly like to thank the gifts of the love stories in my life: my stepchildren C.J. and Harris, my heart and my inspiration, Ellery and Jaya.”

Then she continued: “And some say they never meet your heroes, but I say if you are really blessed you will get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

“You have a game. I love you. Thank you for this gift. This is the best birthday gift ever. I love you. I love my friends. You keep me up every day. Thank you.”

Janelle Monae opened the show as Mister RogersCredit: Reuters

Janelle later noted the lack of women nominated for best director and the lack of diversity among the nominees. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Nice day in the neighborhood

At the start of the award ceremony Janelle Monae played an updated version of her song Come Alive from 2010.

Janelle went on stage to open the show, dressed like Mister Rogers in a red cardigan.

She also commented on the lack of diversity of this year’s nominees and the absence of female nominees in the Best Director category.

“We celebrate all women who have made phenomenal films,” said Janelle once.

She later added, “and I’m so proud to be here as a gay artist and tell stories. Happy month of black history.”

Steve Martin and Chris Rock followed Janelle.

Chris joked when Steve looked back at the stage and said, “J. Lo kills in two weeks in a row.”

Bong Joon Ho made history with his original screenplay win for ParasiteCredit: AFP or licensor

Taika Waiti was hugged by his Jojo Rabbit star Scarlett JohanssonCredit: Reuters

OBASCARS

Other early winners were the Obama-backed American Factory documentary and Parasite for Best Original Screenplay.

The Obamas later congratulated the winners on Twitter. The former president wrote: “Congratulations to Julia and Steven, American Factory’s filmmakers, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human aftermath of economic change. Glad to see Two talented and extremely good people are taking the Oscar for the first release of Higher Ground. “

Victory for Parasite was a historic one, the first of many that Bong Joon Ho’s beloved film was able to achieve.

“Writing a screenplay is always a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. But this is the very first Oscar for South Korea. Thank you very much,” said Ho, who co-wrote the film.

“I thank my wife for always inspiring me. I thank all the actors who are with me today for bringing this film to life. Thank you. Director Thank you, great honor.”

It was another international win in the “Best Adapted Screenplay” category, in which Taika Waiti won for his work that Jojo Rabbit brought to the screen.

Similar to his film, Taika made a speech that was sometimes touching and humorous.

“I want to thank my mother. I don’t know where you are, mom. I lost you hours ago,” he said at the beginning of his speech.

“Thank you for being my mother and I mean for many other reasons. For giving me the book I adapted and this film would not have existed without you doing it.”

He went on to thank the author of the book, the producers of the film, and many others he couldn’t remember.

Taika concluded by saying, “I dedicate this to all indigenous children who live in the world who want to make art and dance and write stories. We are the original storytellers and we can do it here too. Thank you. Kia Mihi.”

Eminem played Lose Yourself 18 years after winning the Oscar for Best Original SongCredit: AFP or licensor

Elton John won his second Oscar for his song from the biography of RocketmanCredit: Reuters

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Eminem had a surprising appearance on the show on Sunday evening and played his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself.

The rapper did not appear at the ceremony the year he won his Oscar, which he confirmed on Twitter after appearing on television.

“See, if you had another try, another opportunity … Thanks for having me at the academy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” said Eminem.

Meanwhile, Elton John won his first Oscar in 25 years for his song I’m Gonna Love Me Again, which was featured in the Biopic Rocketman.

The singer had already received the same award for Can You Feel the Love Tonight from the Lion King in 1995.

He then shared the award and on Sunday evening with his long-time employee Bernie Taupin.

