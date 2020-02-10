Oscars 2020 – Parasite makes history by winning Best Picture, Joaquin Phoenix collapses with the memory of the late brother River – The Sun.

HISTORY was made at the 2020 Oscars when Parasite won the best picture award.

The South Korean black comedy was the first non-English language film to win an Oscar in this category.

Brad Pitt thanked his children when he picked up his Oscar at SundayCredit: AP: Associated Press

In his speech, Brad said that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox “color everything I do”. Credit: Reuters

Brotherly love

Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor, as most predicted, and gave the most emotional speech of the night.

“If we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create change systems,” said Joaquin, who described himself as a “villain” in his speech.

“Not when we cancel each other out because of past mistakes, but when we guide each other to grow to salvation is the best of humanity.”

He then started talking about his brother River Phoenix, an Oscar nominee for My Own Private Idaho, who died from a drug overdose in 1993.

“When he was 17 my brother wrote this text. He said ‘run with love for salvation and peace will follow,'” said Joaquin.

He could barely understand the words when he threw back the tears, and after he recognized the academy again, he went off the stage.

Joaquin, who won for his work in Joker, had previously been nominated for his work in Gladiator, Walk the Line and The Master.

BRAD PITT BEATS OUT PACINO, PESCI, HANKS AND HOPKINS

The night started with Brad Pitt, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Once upon a time in Hollywood, he came on stage to thank his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, director Quentin Tarantino and his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

In his speech, Brad said that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox “color everything I do”.

Then he added, “I adore you.”

The 56-year-old actor also said he “would ride on (DiCaprios) coattails every day”.

Brad also became a little political to open his speech, referring to recent impeachment hearings

“They told me I only had 45 seconds, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” said Brad after accepting the Regina King award.

“I think Quentin might make a film about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.”

Then he praised Quentin and said, “This is really about Quentin Jerome Tarantino. You are original, you are unique.

“The film industry would be a much drier place without you, and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth. Look for the best of people, expect the worst, but look for the best. @

Then he went on and said, “Leo, I’m going to ride your coattails every day, man. The view is fantastic.”

Brad used his time on stage to say thank you to some people who enabled him to enter the industry.

“I’m a bit amazed. I can’t look back, but that made me do it, and I think of my people taking me to the driveway to see Butch and Sundance and to load. I get on my car and pull out of here Geena (Davis) and Ridley (Scott) give me my first shot (at Thelma and Louise) for all the wonderful people I met along the way.

“To stand here now: ‘Once upon a time … in Hollywood.’ Isn’t that the truth? “

Laura Dern won her first Oscar for A Marriage StoryCredit: AP: Associated Press

LAURA WINS THE FIRST OSCAR FOR HISTORY

Laura Dern followed Brad as the best supporting actress for her work in A Marriage Story, thanking her children and stepchildren.

The actress, who was previously nominated for her work in Rambling Rose and Wild, also thanked her parents

“Noah (Baumbach) wrote a film about love and breaking through divisions in the name and in honor of family and family and hopefully for all of us on behalf of our planet,” said Dern.

“And I would particularly like to thank the gifts of the love stories in my life: my stepchildren C.J. and Harris, my heart and my inspiration, Ellery and Jaya.”

Then she continued: “And some say they never meet your heroes, but I say if you are really blessed you will get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

“You have a game. I love you. Thank you for this gift. This is the best birthday gift ever. I love you. I love my friends. You keep me up every day. Thank you.”

Janelle Monae opened the show as Mister RogersCredit: Reuters

Janelle later noted the lack of women nominated for best director and the lack of diversity among the nominees. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Nice day in the neighborhood

At the start of the award ceremony Janelle Monae played an updated version of her song Come Alive from 2010.

Janelle went on stage to open the show, dressed like Mister Rogers in a red cardigan.

She also commented on the lack of diversity of this year’s nominees and the absence of female nominees in the Best Director category.

“We celebrate all women who have made phenomenal films,” said Janelle once.

She later added, “and I’m so proud to be here as a gay artist and tell stories. Happy month of black history.”

Steve Martin and Chris Rock followed Janelle.

Chris joked when Steve looked back at the stage and said, “J. Lo kills in two weeks in a row.”

Bong Joon Ho made history with his original screenplay win for Parasite Credit: AFP or licensor

Taika Waiti was hugged by his Jojo Rabbit star Scarlett JohanssonCredit: Reuters

OBASCARS

Other early winners were the Obama-backed American Factory documentary and Parasite for Best Original Screenplay.

The Obamas later congratulated the winners on Twitter and Barack wrote: “Congratulations to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers of American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of economic change. Really good people take the Oscar for the first release of Higher Ground home. “

Victory for Parasite was a historic one, the first of many that Bong Joon Ho’s beloved film was able to achieve.

“Writing a screenplay is always a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. But this is the very first Oscar for South Korea. Thank you very much,” said Ho, who co-wrote the film.

“I thank my wife for always inspiring me. I thank all the actors who are with me today for bringing this film to life. Thank you. Director Thank you, great honor.”

It was another international win in the “Best Adapted Screenplay” category, in which Taika Waiti won for his work that Jojo Rabbit brought to the screen.

Similar to his film, Taika made a speech that was sometimes touching and humorous.

“I want to thank my mother. I don’t know where you are, mom. I lost you hours ago,” he said at the beginning of his speech.

“Thank you for being my mother and I mean for many other reasons. For giving me the book I adapted and this film would not have existed without you doing it.”

He went on to thank the author of the book, the producers of the film, and many others he couldn’t remember.

Taika concluded by saying, “I dedicate this to all indigenous children who live in the world who want to make art and dance and write stories. We are the original storytellers and we can do it here too. Thank you. Kia Mihi.”

Eminem played Lose Yourself 18 years after winning the Oscar for Best Original SongCredit: AFP or licensor

Elton John won his second Oscar for his song from the biography of RocketmanCredit: Reuters

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Eminem had a surprising appearance on the show on Sunday evening and played his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself.

The rapper did not appear at the ceremony the year he won his Oscar, which he confirmed on Twitter after appearing on television.

“See, if you had another try, another opportunity … Thanks for having me at the academy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” said Eminem.

Meanwhile, Elton John won his first Oscar in 25 years for his song I’m Gonna Love Me Again, which was featured in the Biopic Rocketman.

The singer had already received the same award for Can You Feel the Love Tonight from the Lion King in 1995.

He then shared the award and on Sunday evening with his long-time employee Bernie Taupin.

