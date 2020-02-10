Oscars 2020: ‘Parasite’, ‘1917’, ‘Joker’ win a lot

Whimsical goofs, pleas for humanity and calls on Hollywood to tell more diverse stories at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night, when Parasite, 1917 and Joker each won multiple Oscars.

Bong Joon Ho’s unpredictable satirical thriller Parasite, about a poor family living in a rich household, won Best Picture – making it the first foreign film to win the highest award. Bong also won prizes for directing and his screenplay; the film also won in the recently renamed “Best international film” category. Renee Zellweger won Judy Garland in Judy for her rendition, while Joaquin Phoenix accepted a figurine for playing the Joker, making him the second Clown Prince of Crime to do that. And 1917, Sam Mende’s highly acclaimed WWI epic, won multiple awards in technical categories.

Just like last year’s ceremony, there was no host. Janelle Monáe started a performance where she went from serenade “It’s a Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood” to actor Tom Hanks (who played Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) to dance with a choir line of 1917 soldiers and awkward-looking Jokers .

Fortunately, non-hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock were present to save us with a really funny not-a-monologue: “Why are there no hosts?” Martin said. “Twitter,” Rock said. “Everyone has a shameful tweet somewhere. I know for sure.” They also joked about the lack of representation among the nominees (what is missing in this year’s nominees? “Vaginas,” Rock said at 8:10 pm on a large network), the epic length of The Irishman (“I loved the first season,” Rock Scorsese told), and Jeff Bezos (“the only man to divorce and still be the richest man in the world,” Rock said , to the surprise of the founder of the Amazon).

Without hosts, they had presenters who presented presenters (Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein introduced Mindy Kaling and Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos introduced Lin-Manuel Miranda) and it often felt like they were just trying to squeeze as many cameos in the three-plus hours of the show as they could. Fortunately Eminem was present with an orchestral string and horn section for a spontaneous performance of “Lose Yourself” from a film he made two decades ago to make the audience enthusiastic and to confuse Martin Scorsese.

Aside from the fluff, many of the recipients of the prizes used their time to talk about increasing representation and visibility for women and people of color in Hollywood. “We are convinced that representation is very important, especially in cartoons,” said Karen Rupert Toliver, who made the winning animated short, Hair Love. “(Cartoons are) when we first see our movies and it’s how we shape our lives and think about how we see the world.” Filmmaker Bong Joon Ho acknowledged the importance of the prize for the best original scenario by saying, “We never write to represent our countries, but this is very personal for South Korea.” And scriptwriter Tajo Waititi of Jojo Rabbit dedicated his statuette “all indigenous children in the world who want to make art, dance and write stories.”

Bong Joon Ho applauded the Academy for renaming the honor of foreign language film as best international feature film, when Parasite won. “I welcome and support the new direction that symbolizes this change,” he said. In the meantime, Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir used her turn at the microphone after winning the Best Original Score trophy to encourage more women to follow in her footsteps. “To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling in, please speak,” she said. “We need to hear your voices.”

But apart from these few different victories, the speeches have made little up to compensate for the lack of women in the directing category or the lack of colored people in the largest categories. Parasite was the only nominee for the best photo that focused on colored people, while Little Women was the only one who put women in the spotlight. (In fact, it seemed that the producers of the show did their best to book people in color as presenters, all who did an excellent job, to infer this fact.)

Apart from cynicism, there were really moving moments. When Bong Joon Ho won his third trophy of the night for directing, he thanked all fellow nominees and quoted Martin Scorsese. But when he said: “When I was in school, I studied the films of Martin Scorsese (only) to be nominated was a huge honor, I never thought I would win”, the Irish filmmaker looked visibly moved . (Ho added that he wished he had a “Texas chainsaw” to split the figurine into five pieces so that all nominees could have one piece.)

Joaquin Phoenix delivered a passionate, three and a half minute plea for humanity and empathy during his Best Actor acceptance speech for Joker. And he used it as an opportunity to thank Hollywood for accepting his erratic behavior. “I’ve been a villain in my life,” he said. “I have been selfish. Sometimes I have been cruel, hard to work with, and I am thankful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. And I think that is when we are at our best. When we support each other, not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other grow as we train each other, we guide each other towards salvation. That is the best of humanity. “

And Renee Zellweger, who won the best actress for Judy, also emphasized the ways in which people come together. “When we celebrate our heroes, we are reminded of who we are as one people united,” she said.