Oscars 2020 nominations full list of nominees from Parasite to Joker

Awards season is now in full swing. The Academy has unveiled its full list of nominations for 2020, led by Todd Phillips’ Joker.
The nominations were revealed by actors John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday, January 13, and many of those expected to win big were prominent on the list.
Behind Joker, the trio of Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ 1917 World War One drama and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, runner-up was ten nominations each.
Then JoJo Rabbit from Taika Waititi and Parasite from Bong Joon-ho followed, both of whom were nominated in six categories.
However, questions will again be asked about the diversity of the field, with the Best Director category entirely made up of men – despite the will of Greta Gerwig (who was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay), Lulu Wang and Marielle Heller to release all the films that were received with a very positive critical reception.
In the acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix was nominated as suspect in Joker, with other nods including Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson (twice!), Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci, Laura Dern and Margot Robbie.
Things to miss were Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name and Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, who completely exclude all films.
See below for the full list of Oscar 2020 nominations below.
BEST PHOTO
- Ford against Ferrari
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- prankster
- Little women
- Wedding story
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
BEST ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and glory
- Leonardo Di Caprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Wedding story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
BEST ACTRICE
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Wedding story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger – Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST FEMALE SUPPLEMENT
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – Wedding story
- Scarlett Johansson – JoJo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN PLAY
- Rian Johnson – Knives Out
- Noah Baumbach – Wedding story
- Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917
- Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREEN PLAY
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
- Taika Waititi – JoJo Rabbit
- Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION
- How do you train your dragon: the hidden world
- I lost my body
- Klaus
- Missing link
- Toy Story 4
BEST INTERNATIONAL FUNCTION FILM
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (Northern Macedonia)
- Les Miserables (France)
- Pain and Glory (Spain)
- Parasite (South Korea)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- The Irishman
- prankster
- The lighthouse
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- prankster
- Little women
- Wedding story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- I can’t let you go – Toy Story 4
- (I’m going) love me again – Rocketman
- I’m with you – breakthrough
- Into The Unknown – Frozen 2
- Get up – Harriet
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- prankster
- Little women
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION
- American factory
- The cave
- The edge of democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
- In the absence
- Skateboarding in a war zone if you are a girl
- Life is taking me by surprise
- St Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
- Dcera
- Hair love
- Kitbull
- memorable
- Sister
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
- Brotherhood
- Nefta soccer club
- The neighbors window
- Saria
- A sister
BEST PROCESSING
- Ford against Ferrari
- The Irishman
- prankster
- JoJo Rabbit
- Parasite
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR STYLING
- Bomb
- prankster
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
EDIT BEST SOUND
- Ford against Ferrari
- prankster
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
- Advertisement Astra
- Ford against Ferrari
- prankster
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The lionking
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker