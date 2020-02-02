Oscars 2020 nominations full list of nominees from Parasite to Joker

Awards season is now in full swing. The Academy has unveiled its full list of nominations for 2020, led by Todd Phillips’ Joker.

The nominations were revealed by actors John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday, January 13, and many of those expected to win big were prominent on the list.

Behind Joker, the trio of Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ 1917 World War One drama and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, runner-up was ten nominations each.

Then JoJo Rabbit from Taika Waititi and Parasite from Bong Joon-ho followed, both of whom were nominated in six categories.

However, questions will again be asked about the diversity of the field, with the Best Director category entirely made up of men – despite the will of Greta Gerwig (who was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay), Lulu Wang and Marielle Heller to release all the films that were received with a very positive critical reception.

In the acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix was nominated as suspect in Joker, with other nods including Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson (twice!), Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci, Laura Dern and Margot Robbie.

Things to miss were Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name and Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, who completely exclude all films.

See below for the full list of Oscar 2020 nominations below.

BEST PHOTO

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and glory

Leonardo Di Caprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Wedding story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

BEST ACTRICE

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Wedding story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST FEMALE SUPPLEMENT

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Wedding story

Scarlett Johansson – JoJo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN PLAY

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Noah Baumbach – Wedding story

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREEN PLAY

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Taika Waititi – JoJo Rabbit

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

How do you train your dragon: the hidden world

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

BEST INTERNATIONAL FUNCTION FILM

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (Northern Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

prankster

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I can’t let you go – Toy Story 4

(I’m going) love me again – Rocketman

I’m with you – breakthrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen 2

Get up – Harriet

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

In the absence

Skateboarding in a war zone if you are a girl

Life is taking me by surprise

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dcera

Hair love

Kitbull

memorable

Sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Brotherhood

Nefta soccer club

The neighbors window

Saria

A sister

BEST PROCESSING

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

prankster

JoJo Rabbit

Parasite

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR STYLING

Bomb

prankster

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

EDIT BEST SOUND

Ford against Ferrari

prankster

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Advertisement Astra

Ford against Ferrari

prankster

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS