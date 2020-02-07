Oscars 2020: Mayes C. Rubeo makes history as the first Latina nomination for Best Costume Design

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES – There was a “premiere” at this year’s Oscar nomination: Mayes C. Rubeo is the first Latina to ever be nominated for an Oscar for best costume design. Rubeo is nominated for her work in “Jojo Rabbit” by director Taika Waititi.

Rubeo likes to get creative when she puts together the cabinets for the actors in her films. She and her team searched far and wide and used new and old fabrics to make their diverse choices for this film.

“I’ve looked through my collection of textiles that I’ve owned over the years and selected the best ones for the fashion period,” said Rubeo. “We went to a vintage shop in Berlin, then everywhere in Rome, in LA, in Prague.”

Rubeo grew up in Mexico, then came to LA and studied costumes at the Los Angeles Trade Technical College and UCLA.

In her two-decade career, she has worked on films as diverse as Mel Gibson’s “Apocalypto” and Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” with their director “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi.

One thing is clear: Rubeo likes to take risks.

“Yes, I am very instinctive in my life. I follow my gut feeling,” said Rubeo. “The moment I distract from it, things go wrong. So I learned to really follow my instinct and strive for it, and it always worked for me.”

