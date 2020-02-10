Oscars 2020 Live: When and on which channel can I watch the Academy Awards?

LOS ANGELES – Oscar Night is here! Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 Oscars.

When are this year’s Oscars? Where can i watch

Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, February 9th, at 8 p.m. ET | 7:00 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

You can also set the following:

“Oscars live on the red carpet” – 6.30pm ET | 17:30 CT | 3:30 p.m. PT

“On the red carpet after the Awards” – 23:00 ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (check local deals)

“On the red carpet after dark” – 2:35 ET | 1:35 am CT | 11:35 PM PT (Check local deals)

Click here for local listings.

What were the big fashion moments of the night?

Billy Porter did it again! He rocked the red carpet with a design that sparkled in gold feathers. Lauren Dern glowed pink when she arrived on the carpet with her mother Diane Ladd.

PHOTOS: 2020 Oscars

Which films have been nominated?

Nine films were nominated for the best picture this year: “Ford vs. Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Marriage History”, “1917”, “Once Upon a Time” , ..in Hollywood “and” Parasite “.

“Joker” leads the field with 11 nominations, while “The Irishman”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “1917” are close behind each with 10.

A record number of 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, which corresponds to a third of the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Download our printable ballot paper for On The Red Carpet 2020 nominees

Complete list of 2020 Oscar nominations

Who will host the Oscars?

According to Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, the biggest night in Hollywood will be hostless for the second year in a row, focusing on large amounts of music, comedy and star power.

Who presents itself at the Oscars?

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Keanu Reeves, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Salma Hayek have all signed up to present at the Oscars.

Other Oscar moderators are Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Mütze Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Oscar Isaac, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King and Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Anthony Ramos, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Taika Waititi, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

Who will appear at the Oscars?

Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will make the best nominations for the original title at this year’s Academy Awards, the Academy said Thursday.

The Oscars show will also feature a performance by Questlove and a guest section by Eímear Noone, the first woman to be directed during an Oscars show.

Will the Oscars honor Kobe Bryant?

Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for his short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018, died in a helicopter crash north of Los Angeles on January 26. The academy plans to acknowledge Bryant’s death during the February 9 television show, though it is not immediately clear how they will do it.

Where’s the Academy Awards?

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the 19th time in a row.

